Apple iPhone 14 Pro likely to have one cutout instead of two

iPhone 14 Pro likely to have one cutout instead of two: Here's what it looks like

The notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is likely to look like one cutout instead of two different ones.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro pill-plus-hole cutout. (Image: 9to5Mac)

A majority of rumours around the iPhone 14 Pro have pointed out that the notch will be gone for good this time. Replacing it would be a combination of a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout sitting next to each other on the topmost part of the display. Essentially, this would look like two cutouts with some part of the display between them. But a recent leak suggested the pill and hole-shaped cutouts will not be two but one. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has corroborated that change now. Also Read - iPhone 14 price increase may be lower than expected: Check price and features here

Gurman said the notch replacement on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will look like one cutout instead of two different ones. That means no chunk of the display will be visible in the cutout. The photo below shows what that would look like, and it is not bad at all. It is rather an elongated cutout that houses all the important hardware, such as the TrueDepth camera and the sensors for Face ID. And this is not something that we have not seen before. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Xiaomi 12T Pro: Upcoming smartphones in September 2022

The elongated cutout instead of two different ones. (Image: 9to5Mac)

According to the previous leak, Apple has worked on some software-centric tricks for this long cutout to work seamlessly with the rest of the display design. Gurman has corroborated that, too. However, there are not many details on how that would work. It is indeed a small but significant change to what we have been expecting the iPhone 14 Pro would look like and since Gurman has corroborated it, it might as well be true. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 30W fast charging tipped once again

Apple last year shrank the notch to leave more space on the display, and it could be the first sign that the notch was not going to stay for long. Moreover, Apple overhauls the iPhone design every four to five years. It has been around five years since the notch first came into existence and inspired hundreds of phone makers to adopt the workaround for the selfie camera.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 3:20 PM IST
