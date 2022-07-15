iPhone 14 Pro Max punch and hole design showed off again

Apple, just like every year, is certainly going to launch the new iPhones at the fall event. We are still a few months away from that, but this is an opportune time for leaks and rumours that shape up what the next iPhone would be. For the past few weeks, photos of iPhone 14 dummies have been floating around the internet. Last week, dummies of all four models cropped up, but a fresh one offers a closer look at one of them. It looks like the dummy is that of an iPhone 14 Pro Max and it reiterates the dual punch-hole design. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max prices leaked months ahead of launch: Check price here

The photos shared by a Twitter user (@duanrui1205) seem like those of the iPhone 14 Pro Max considering the camera bump is probably the biggest among the four. And if that is not visible enough, the fact that the front of the dummy presents the dual punch-hole design kind of confirms that this is what the iPhone 14 Pro Max would look like. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 lineup to start with increased 6GB of RAM: Report

iPhone 14 Pro vs non-Pro

Many industry insiders, as well as analysts, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, have said time and again there will be cosmetic differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The biggest of them could be the cutout design on the display. The iPhone 14 Pro models would come with a combination of a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cavity, while the non-Pro models will stick to the good old notch. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

Apple has had the notch design for more than three generations of the iPhone and it is time for it to bring a new workaround for the TrueDepth camera and the Face ID system. The “pill and hole” design, as it is being called, would let Apple pack the camera as well as the elements required for the Face ID to work while giving a fresh look to the upcoming iPhone.

From punch-hole to nothing?

According to experts, the new “pill and hole” design could be the start of the transition to under-display technology. Apple has filed multiple patents around its own under-screen technology and this could be the first step towards achieving that. But you should not expect to see the under-display camera or hardware anytime soon.

Moving from the biggest to bigger differences, the iPhone 14 Pro Max (and iPhone 14) are likely to bring an exclusive telephoto camera on the back. The rear camera unit on the Pro models could come with a 48-megapixel sensor for the first time, making the divide between Pro and regular iPhones bigger than ever. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are also expected to feature the A16 chipset, while the remaining two might go for the A15 Bionic.