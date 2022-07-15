comscore iPhone 14 Pro Max punch and hole design showed off again
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iphone 14 Pro Max Punch And Hole Design Showed Off Again
News

iPhone 14 Pro Max punch and hole design showed off again

Mobiles

Apple may change the design with iPhone 14 Pro as it has had the notch design for more than three generations as a workaround for the camera and the Face ID.

iphone14promax

The iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy has reiterated the presence of the dual punch-hole design. (Image: @duanrui1205)

Apple, just like every year, is certainly going to launch the new iPhones at the fall event. We are still a few months away from that, but this is an opportune time for leaks and rumours that shape up what the next iPhone would be. For the past few weeks, photos of iPhone 14 dummies have been floating around the internet. Last week, dummies of all four models cropped up, but a fresh one offers a closer look at one of them. It looks like the dummy is that of an iPhone 14 Pro Max and it reiterates the dual punch-hole design. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max prices leaked months ahead of launch: Check price here

The photos shared by a Twitter user (@duanrui1205) seem like those of the iPhone 14 Pro Max considering the camera bump is probably the biggest among the four. And if that is not visible enough, the fact that the front of the dummy presents the dual punch-hole design kind of confirms that this is what the iPhone 14 Pro Max would look like. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 lineup to start with increased 6GB of RAM: Report

iPhone 14 Pro vs non-Pro

Many industry insiders, as well as analysts, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, have said time and again there will be cosmetic differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The biggest of them could be the cutout design on the display. The iPhone 14 Pro models would come with a combination of a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cavity, while the non-Pro models will stick to the good old notch. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

Apple has had the notch design for more than three generations of the iPhone and it is time for it to bring a new workaround for the TrueDepth camera and the Face ID system. The “pill and hole”  design, as it is being called, would let Apple pack the camera as well as the elements required for the Face ID to work while giving a fresh look to the upcoming iPhone.

From punch-hole to nothing?

According to experts, the new “pill and hole” design could be the start of the transition to under-display technology. Apple has filed multiple patents around its own under-screen technology and this could be the first step towards achieving that. But you should not expect to see the under-display camera or hardware anytime soon.

Moving from the biggest to bigger differences, the iPhone 14 Pro Max (and iPhone 14) are likely to bring an exclusive telephoto camera on the back. The rear camera unit on the Pro models could come with a 48-megapixel sensor for the first time, making the divide between Pro and regular iPhones bigger than ever. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro are also expected to feature the A16 chipset, while the remaining two might go for the A15 Bionic.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 9:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon India and Magenta EV partner to deploy electric vehicles, charging infra
automobile
Amazon India and Magenta EV partner to deploy electric vehicles, charging infra
Samsung is offering free screen replacement to Galaxy S20 users

Mobiles

Samsung is offering free screen replacement to Galaxy S20 users

iQOO 9T listed on Amazon: All you need to know

Mobiles

iQOO 9T listed on Amazon: All you need to know

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Features

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

MSI launches its new line-up of Gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more

Laptops

MSI launches its new line-up of Gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 14 Pro Max punch and hole design showed off again

Facebook will soon let you have up to five profiles, but there s a catch

Samsung is offering free screen replacement to Galaxy S20 users

iQOO 9T listed on Amazon: All you need to know

MSI launches its new line-up of Gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999