Apple iPhone 14 Pro may come with always-on display, hints iOS 16 code
News

iPhone 14 Pro may come with always-on display, hints iOS 16 code: Check details

Mobiles

Apple iOS 16 is likely to bring an always-on display to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro may come with always-on display, hints iOS 16 code: Check details

Apple recently hosted its annual developers’ conference — the worldwide developers’ conference or WWDC 2022 tonight. At the event, Apple announced the iOS 16, which succeeds iOS 15 that was launched last year. According to a report by 9to5Mac, iOS 16 is likely to bring an always-on display to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - Indian analysts praise EU for Apple's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

As per report, multiple references to the feature can be found in Springboard and within components of the lock screen, which got a major update with iOS 16. The publication found three new frameworks that relate to backlight management of the iPhone’s display within iOS 16. For those who are unaware, Backlight management is a key aspect of enabling the always-on feature. Also Read - iOS 16 brings a lock to hidden and deleted folders in the Photos app

iPhone 14 Pro Price

The Pro model will likely have four storage options – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 128GB model will be priced at $1099. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 allows users to see WiFi network password: Check details

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, iPhone 14 Pro could have a 1Hz refresh rate mode on its OLED display for battery saving and an always-on display. Responding to a question on Twitter, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young said he is expecting the iPhone 14 Pro models to have an even wider range of refresh, gaining the ability to scale down to a 1Hz rate.

The iPhone 14 Pro will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.

  • Published Date: June 8, 2022 8:13 PM IST

