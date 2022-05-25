iPhone 14 Pro may get Apple Watch's always-on display feature: All you need to know

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year. Now, months ahead of official announcement, a new report has revealed the iPhone 14 Pro could have a 1Hz refresh rate mode on its OLED display for battery saving and an always-on display.

Responding to a question on Twitter, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young said he is expecting the iPhone 14 Pro models to have an even wider range of refresh, gaining the ability to scale down to a 1Hz rate.

Can you confirm the iPhone 14 Pros will drop down to 1 hz? 10hz of 13 Pros was good enough for Always-on, so dropping further must be sign of Always-on, finally, maybe? — 🌟(𝚂𝙷𝙴𝚁𝚅𝙸𝙽) 𝙰𝙻𝙴𝚇𝙰𝙽𝙳𝙴𝚁 𝙵𝙰𝚉𝙴𝙻🌟 (@shervinfazel) May 23, 2022

Back in 2021, the iPhone 13 was expected to to sport the feature. However, now iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to come with necessary components and technology to make an always-on display possible.

iPhone 14 Pro Price

The Pro model will likely have four storage options – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 128GB model will be priced at $1099.

iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. The iPhone may house a triple-rear camera setup that will have a 48MP primary camera and two 12MP cameras.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The space that the bump occupies on the back of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ will also increase in size by about five percent in each dimension, going from the current width of 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and height of 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm to accommodate the new camera hardware.