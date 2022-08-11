comscore iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro: Analyst
known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models.

iPhone 14 launch

Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Now, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to increase the prices of iPhone 14 Pro models compared to iPhone 13 Pro models. As per the analyst, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup prices would increase about 15 percent year-over-year to $1,000 to $1,050 compared to the iPhone 13 series. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected, AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023: Analyst

In the United States, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming Pro models, the iPhone 14 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max could start at $1,199. However, the exact price increase for the Pro models remains to be seen. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 expected to launch next month: Check price, feature and more

According to Taiwan Economic Times, Apple has informed suppliers that it is now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better and it will ship 95 million devices. The iPhone maker told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones by 5 percent compared to the company’s prior expectations.

Kuo in a series of tweets recently claimed that the ongoing supply chain issues with some key iPhone components will have a “limited impact” on the upcoming mass production of iPhone 14 models. “I have learned that recently some iPhone 14 panel and memory suppliers have experienced supply issues, but it should have a limited impact on the coming mass production of the iPhone 14 because other suppliers can fill the supply gap,” Kuo mentioned in a tweet.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

  • Published Date: August 11, 2022 10:07 AM IST

