iPhone 14 Pro smartphones may be the only ones to get Apple’s A16 chip

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2022 smartphone at its annual spring event. Now that we know all about the company’s much-awaited budget smartphone, we can all focus on the company’s next-generation iPhone 14-series iPhone models that are expected to launch sometime in September this year. In this series, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed several interesting details about the iPhone 14-series smartphones. Also Read - Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year

Kuo says that Apple will launch four iPhone 14-series smartphones this year, which will include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Out of these, only two devices will be powered by the company’s upcoming A16 chipset. In a tweet Kuo said that only the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the company’s A16 system-on-chip. The other two iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by a year older A15 Bionic chipset. Also Read - Studio Display will work with Windows PCs, but Apple being Apple limits what it can do

Apart from this, Kuo said that all four iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM. While the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the LPDDR 5 RAM, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will come with the LPDDR 4x RAM. Simply said, the iPhone 14 Pro models will come with slightly better RAM than the non-Pro models.

In a separate tweet, Kuo also detailed the screen size of the iPhone 14 series smartphones. The Apple analyst said that the vanilla iPhone 14 will come with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Max will sport a 6.7-inch display. As far as the Pro models are concerned, the iPhone 14 Pro will sport a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch display.

An older report by The Elec says that Apple is expected to ditch the notch in the iPhone 14 Pro models to opt for a punch-hole display wherein the front camera will be placed on the top middle part of the screen. The other two iPhone 14 models, that is the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will come with a notch similar to the iPhone 13 that will house the front camera and other sensors.