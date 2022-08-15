comscore iPhone 14 Pro may start at 128GB and not 256GB as rumored: Report
News

iPhone 14 Pro to cost more and have 128GB base storage option

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series is just a few weeks away from release. Ahead of its launch, a new leak reveals that the storage variants will be unchanged from the iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

iPhone 14 Pro

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 lineup in September this year and as usual, we are seeing several rumors float weeks away from the release. The new leak corrects the storage variants that were revealed previously, giving us what to expect in terms of the available space on the new iPhone models. This comes days after the price hike for the lineup was revealed by the Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Also Read - How to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription: A step-by-step guide

iPhone 14 Pro lineup to start at  128GB storage

The latest information comes from Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu. He has revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro series will start with 128GB of base storage and not 256GB, as reported by TrendForce earlier. Also Read - Apple, Meta once planned to build businesses together: Report

Even Pu considered 256GB storage for the Pro lineup initially, however, in his recent research he notes that the 14 Pro lineup will follow the iPhone 13 Pro lineup in terms of storage. It means that we will get to see all four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Reliance Digital e-store, ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Despite the base variant’s storage staying the same as the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro series will get a price hike. The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that all the upcoming iPhone 14 models will get a price increase by an overall 15 percent.

The iPhone 13 Pro already starts at $1,000 so if the 15 percent price increase is to be considered, the iPhone 14 Pro may come at a starting price of $1,150. However, these are just the last batch of leaks, the company is yet to confirm the same.

But whatever it might be, the question stays, whether the price hike despite the same 128GB base storage option justifies the other improvements that the device will bring. For the unversed, the iPhone 14 lineup won’t bring any major changes. The base iPhone 14 models will have an unchanged design with slight internal improvements. Only the Pro models are touted to get design changes, the Pro models may feature a punch-hole panel as seen in several past leaks.

We are just a few weeks away from the official unveiling of the new iPhones. Let’s wait and see what Apple has to offer this year.

  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 2:34 PM IST

