iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and Watch Series 8 expected to launch next month: Check price, feature and more
News

Apple iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 expected to launch next month: Check price, feature and more

Mobiles

Along with iPhone 14, Apple may also introduce three new Watches including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model.

iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 14 series, Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 expected to launch next month: Check price, feature and more

Apple is reportedly planning to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max next month. According to Taiwan Economic Times, Apple has informed suppliers that it is now expecting the iPhone 14 lineup to sell better and it will ship 95 million devices. The iPhone maker told suppliers to increase the number of iPhones by 5 percent compared to the company’s prior expectations. Apple may also introduce three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Also Read - Bored of Siri’s voice? Here’s how you can change it

iPhone 14 price

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max prices may increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read - iPhone 13 selling at Rs 11,000 off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

Apple iPhone 14 series features

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video. Also Read - Messaged the wrong person on WhatsApp? Now you have two days to delete it

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple Watch 8 features

Apple Watch 8 might launch in three different sizes that are 41mm, 45mm, and 50mm dial sizes but still it is not confirmed whether Apple will launch all the sizes. The smartwatch might come with an inbuilt-sensor to detect the body temperature. It is expected to give a precise temperature like a thermometer but it will alert you that you have a fever. Apple Watch 8 may also come with a faster chip and better activity tracking features including sleep tracking that could detect advanced sleep patterns as well as routine.

(Image: Jon Prosser)

The upcoming smartwatch is expected to look vastly different from its antecedents and will feature a front flat glass design, and with less curves than before. This would help with consistency, as the Apple Watch will look similar to the iPhone. Both the displays and the sides will be flat, but one part of the watch will remain unchanged, that is the bottom part which will remain slightly curved for maximum performance as it touches your arm and has all the sensors.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 features

For the first time, AirPods Pro may come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro. However, more details are awaited in this segment. The AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case. It is also expected that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a skin-detect sensor.

Apple is likely to eliminate the short stem that sticks out of the bottom to make the earbuds more compact. Earlier images of the alleged second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds claimed that it wont feature downward-facing IR sensors to detect when they are in a user’s ears, but the latest 3D comparisons suggest that the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature skin-detect sensors.

  Published Date: August 10, 2022 1:17 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 10, 2022 1:19 PM IST

