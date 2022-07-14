Apple iPhone 14 series enters trail production, mass production to begin next month

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year and now ahead of the official announcement a new report has claimed that Apple has started trial production of the iPhone 14 series smartphone. Also Read - Apple may launch Watch Series 8 along with iPhone 14 in September: Here's what we know

As per the report, the trial production for the iPhone 14 lineup has started and the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to start the mass production of the smartphones in August. In addition, Apple has also informed suppliers that the initial sales of the new iPhone 14 series will be higher than the iPhone 13 lineup.

Also Read - Apple's iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 52,900 but with conditions

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that a new survey “indicates that some Chinese distributors will have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for iPhone 14 to ensure a sufficient supply.

“The iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers and EMS is about 100 million and 90 million units in 2H22, respectively,” Kuo mentioned. “The solid demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may reduce market concerns about the risk of the iPhone 14 order cut after the launch.”

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.