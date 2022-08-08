comscore Apple iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report
News

iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report

Mobiles

Apple is reportedly planning to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 13.

iphone14leak

iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September and now new report has claimed that that the ongoing political tension between China and Taiwan may cause Apple to postpone the release of the iPhone 14 series. According to GSMArena, Apple is TSMC’s top customer, and the company ships chips to Pegatron in China, where iPhones are assembled. And US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has put an even bigger strain on the China-Taiwan relationship. As a result, the CCP has come up with new regulations forbidding any mention of “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” in shipping documents. Also Read - How to turn off Read Receipts on iPhone (Two methods)

This, in turn, means that some, if not all, of the hardware, could be returned to Taiwan and delay the iPhone 14 production as a result, the report said. Also, Pegatron’s Vice Chairman and top executives from TSMC were seen with Pelosi during the visit, so this could be a beginning of a more fierce trade war between the CCP and Taiwan in which Apple and other US-based companies are caught in the middle, it added. Apple is already in talks with its Taiwanese partners and has requested that all labelling with “Made in Taiwan” or “Republic of China” be removed or replaced. Also Read - Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time: Analyst

Recently, a report said that Apple plans to ship its iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India. On the microblogging site Twitter, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said his latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of 2022 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past). This year’s iPhone lineup will likely include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhone hacks: How to permanently erase data from your Apple device

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 12:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 8, 2022 12:20 PM IST

