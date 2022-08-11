comscore iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected, AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023: Analyst
Apple iPhone 14 supply chain unaffected, AirPods models may get USB-C charging port in 2023: Analyst

According to Kuo, the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro 2 charging case may stick to a Lightning port and Apple may introduce USB-C charging case for all AirPods models in 2023.

Apple is reportedly planning to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max next month. Apple may also introduce three new Apple Watches, including the Watch 8, a budget Watch SE model, and even a new Watch Extreme Edition along with AirPods Pro 2 at the event. Now, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is confident that there are no impacts on the iPhone 14 supply chain production as shipment schedules are going well. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro models may be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro

“Although some investors have recently worried that the mass production and shipment schedule of the iPhone 14 models may be affected by geopolitics, my latest survey indicates that there are currently no impacts on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models,” Kuo said in a tweet. Also Read - How to turn on Sleep Schedule on iPhone: Step-by-Step Guide

According to Kuo, the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro 2 charging case may stick to a Lightning port and Apple may introduce USB-C charging case for all AirPods models in 2023. “I predict Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. However, the charging case of the new AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2H22 may still support Lightning.” Kuo wrote in his tweet.

Apple iPhone 14 series features

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals. Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K vide.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB. In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 features

For the first time, AirPods Pro may come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro. However, more details are awaited in this segment. The AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case. It is also expected that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a skin-detect sensor.

Apple is likely to eliminate the short stem that sticks out of the bottom to make the earbuds more compact. Earlier images of the alleged second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds claimed that it wont feature downward-facing IR sensors to detect when they are in a user’s ears, but the latest 3D comparisons suggest that the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ will feature skin-detect sensors.

  Published Date: August 11, 2022 11:31 AM IST

