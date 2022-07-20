iPhone 14 supply issues to have ‘limited impact’ on production: Check launch date, price and features

Apple is expected to announce a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. Now, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a series of tweets has claimed that the ongoing supply chain issues with some key iPhone components will have a “limited impact” on the upcoming mass production of iPhone 14 models. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 shipment expected to hit 95 million units: Report

“I have learned that recently some iPhone 14 panel and memory suppliers have experienced supply issues, but it should have a limited impact on the coming mass production of the iPhone 14 because other suppliers can fill the supply gap,” Kuo mentioned in a tweet. Also Read - iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to China-Taiwan tensions: Report

As per Kuo, Samsung Display and BOE can fill the initial supply gap caused by LG Display’s issues. He also said it should not take much time for LG Display to address the issue. “Samsung and BOE can largely fill the initial supply gap caused by LG Display’s panel appearance issues (iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14, mainly the former). It’s expected that LG Display should not take much time to address the issue,” he noted. Also Read - Made in India iPhone 14 to compete with Made in China iPhone 14 for the first time: Analyst

(1/3)

I have learned that recently some iPhone 14 panel and memory suppliers have experienced supply issues, but it should have a limited impact on the coming mass production of the iPhone 14 because other suppliers can fill the supply gap. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 19, 2022

iPhone 14 price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300. Also Read – Top 3 ways you can block a contact on Apple’s iPhone.

iPhone 14 specifications

iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

Both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series would be equipped with a triple rear camera setup housing a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series would support an 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

In terms of design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.