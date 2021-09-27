Apple just introduced the highly anticipated iPhone 13 iteration and is already in the news for next year’s iPhone 14 series. Rumours have begun making the rounds and from what we have been hearing, the 2022 iPhones are expected to be a major upgrade. Also Read - iPhone 13 first impressions: Sensible upgrades over iPhone 12

This is the same thing reiterated by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and given his past record, this can most likely turn true. Here are the details to see.

iPhone 14 might be refresh

Mark Gurman, via his Power On newsletter, has suggested that we can expect a complete redesign with the iPhone 14 series. If this happens, it will be a first since the iPhone X, which brought about a major design change in 2017. Since then, we have just seen mere changes here and there.

This information comes after renowned analyst Ming-Chui Kuo hinted at a major change for the iPhone 14. This might be ensured with Apple dropping the notch and introducing a punch-hole screen for the upcoming iPhones. This has also been suggested by famous leakster Jon Prosser who recently shared the renders of the iPhone 14 Pro Max sans a notch.

It is also suggested that the iPhone 14 will get a new “entry-level and Pro model,” which could mean that the Mini variant will no longer exist. This is a rumour we have been hearing for some time now.

Proper details on the iPhone 14 still remain under the carpet. But, we can expect the phones to come with much better cameras, battery life, performance, and more as compared to the current iPhone 13 series. It can also come with the Touch ID tech in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Speaking of the iPhone 13 series, it recently was made available in India. The lineup consists of the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. It starts at Rs 69,900 and maxes out at Rs 1,79,900.