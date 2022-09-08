comscore iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India
Apple iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900. In the US, potential customers can purchase the iPhone 14 Pro starting at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at $1,099.

Apple iPhone 14 to Cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro Priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900

Apple at its Far Out Event announced the launch of the new Apple Watch 8, new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds along with the latest iPhone 14 series smartphones. The latest series of smartphones from Apple comprises four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 still retains the notch of the iPhone 13 but the iPhone 14 Plus has a bigger OLED display and all-day battery life. The new iPhones also come with satellite emergency communication technology that can be used to sent emergency SOS over satellite.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price

The new iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. Pre-order availability for the iPhone 14 series starts September 9 at 5.30 pm, but the iPhone 14 will become available starting September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will hit the markets on October 7. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at $799, while the iPhone 14 Plus at $899.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched along with new iPhone 14: Check price, availability and more

Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 8 SE price

The new Apple Watch Ultra has been priced at Rs 89,990. Customers in India, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 40 other countries and regions can order Apple Watch Ultra today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.

The Apple Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 for the standard Aluminum cases, the stainless steel variant starts at a whopping Rs 74,900 and it can go all the way up to Rs 79,900 for the top variant. The new generation of Apple Watch SE has a starting price of Rs 29,900. The Watch will be available from September 16. The SE will be available in a single Aluminium case and three different colours.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation price

The new AirPods Pro cost Rs 26,900 in India, as opposed to their price of $249 (roughly Rs 19,900) in the US. Apple said the pre-order for the new AirPods starts September 9 and will be available starting September 23 in the US, but there are no details for India yet.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 1:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 8, 2022 9:39 AM IST
