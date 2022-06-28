comscore iPhone 14 to launch around September, component shipments reportedly underway
iPhone 14 to launch around September, component shipments reportedly underway: Check details

Samsung will manufacture TFT-based low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) as well as TFT-based low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) panels for the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 series

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming iPhone 14 series in September and now a new report has claimed that component suppliers have begun shipments for iPhone 14 lineup’s parts ahead of the expected release. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series to reportedly feature OLED displays from Samsung, LG and BOE

“Component suppliers have kicked off recently their shipments for the next-generation iPhone series slated for launch later this year,” the report said. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 likely get a massive front camera upgrade: Here are the details

This year, Apple is expected to launch a total of four models in the iPhone 14 series. Two will be regular iPhones, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (or Plus, while the other two will be Pro models, namely, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the regular and Pro models will have a display size of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. As per the report, around 38.17 million OLED panels will be allocated just for the regular iPhone 14 models. Also Read – Apple AirTag 2nd generation could be in works: Here’s what to expect Also Read - Indian analysts praise EU for Apple's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Price

The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 12:55 PM IST

