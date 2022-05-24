comscore iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13: Report
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iphone 14s Selfie Camera Costs 3x More Than Iphone 13 More Features Incoming
News

iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13, more features incoming

Mobiles

Apple has reportedly boarded LG's Innotek for making iPhone 14's selfie cameras. Owing to it, features like Autofocus and OIS could come to the selfie snapper.

iphone 14 3

Apple iPhones offer a great camera system on the rear. With the Optical Image Stabilization and other software features, the rear camera of the iPhones has been improving year on year. While the rear camera has been improving quickly, Apple has been slow to upgrade its front camera. Today, on the company’s latest iPhone, we see a 12MP selfie camera, however, it misses out on a lot of features. But now, Apple appears to focus on its selfie camera just as much as it does on the rear camera. Also Read - Apple to soon manufacture products outside China, India and Vietnam could be the future production hubs

Apple iPhone 14 will have LG’s Innotek-made selfie camera

The news comes from South Korea, where Apple has reportedly boarded LG’s Innotek company for manufacturing its selfie cameras. The South Korean brand has been making rear cameras for Apple, while the front cameras were made by an unknown Chinese manufacturer and Japan’s Sharp. Also Read - Apple might finally launch a new HomePod later this year or in 2023: All we know so far

iPhone 14 Also Read - Apple Music Student plan gets a price increase in India and other regions

Now due to several quality problems, Apple has said LG’s Innotek to make selfie cameras for its upcoming iPhone 14. This will be the first time in history that a South Korean brand is making Apple’s selfie snappers. Also, originally, the decision to board Innotek was for the next year’s iPhone 15. However, the aforesaid quality problems appear to be unavoidable, and owing to it, we’ll now see iPhone 14 series with Innotek’s cameras.

It is worth noting that Japan’s Sharp will continue to make iPhone selfie cameras. Only, the unknown Chinese maker is out of the game. Also, since Apple is turning into a Korean maker, the price of making a selfie camera has raised three times. Earlier, when Chinese makers were on board, the selfie camera production would just take one-third the price of the rear camera.

Interestingly, with the new selfie camera maker on board, we will see AutoFocus on the front camera. Features like Optical Image Stabilization could also arrive on the front lens. While the features seem enticing, do take the information with a grain of salt as Apple is yet to confirm them.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2022 10:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 24, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Huawei has ended its partnership with Leica
News
Huawei has ended its partnership with Leica
Instagram introduces new custom font, gradient and layout: Check details

Apps

Instagram introduces new custom font, gradient and layout: Check details

Google Pixel Watch spotted online: Everything you need to know

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch spotted online: Everything you need to know

iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13: Report

Mobiles

iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13: Report

Motorola confirms that its upcoming Razr phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Mobiles

Motorola confirms that its upcoming Razr phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Huawei has ended its partnership with Leica

Google Pixel Watch spotted online: Everything you need to know

iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13: Report

WhatsApp is making Message Reactions smarter: Here s how

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched: 5 points you need to know

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under 2000

How to Use Instagram baby sound and love filter tutorial

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

Is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

India makes its first 5G call: Here's how 5G will impact your life

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

अब Delhi की इलेक्ट्रिक बसों में 3 दिनों तक मुफ्त में करें सफर, साथ में पाएं iPAD जीतने का मौका

Realme Narzo 50 5G की पहली सेल आज, मिलेगा 2000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Hyundai की मुश्किल बढ़ाने आ रही Kia EV6, जल्द शुरू होगी प्री-बुकिंग

Vi ने लॉन्च किए 2 इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग प्लान, इंडिया होंगी फ्री में अनलिमिटिड बातें

जेब ढ़ीली करने को हो जाइए तैयार, Airtel, Jio और Vi फिर से महंगे करेंगे प्लान!

Latest Videos

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more

Features

Top 5 Neckband Earphones under ₹2000, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, Oppo neckband bluetooth wireless and more
TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature

News

TRAI to Roll Out Truecaller Like ID Feature Very Soon; Check out the video to know about this feature
INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 12 PLAY: Super-Budget Smartphone | #FirstLook #mazzakhaikya
#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022

Features

#Howto Use Instagram baby sound and love filter #ytshorts #trending instagram reels 2022

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999