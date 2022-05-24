iPhone 14's selfie camera costs 3x more than iPhone 13: Report

Apple iPhones offer a great camera system on the rear. With the Optical Image Stabilization and other software features, the rear camera of the iPhones has been improving year on year. While the rear camera has been improving quickly, Apple has been slow to upgrade its front camera. Today, on the company’s latest iPhone, we see a 12MP selfie camera, however, it misses out on a lot of features. But now, Apple appears to focus on its selfie camera just as much as it does on the rear camera. Also Read - Apple to soon manufacture products outside China, India and Vietnam could be the future production hubs

Apple iPhone 14 will have LG’s Innotek-made selfie camera

The news comes from South Korea, where Apple has reportedly boarded LG's Innotek company for manufacturing its selfie cameras. The South Korean brand has been making rear cameras for Apple, while the front cameras were made by an unknown Chinese manufacturer and Japan's Sharp.



Now due to several quality problems, Apple has said LG’s Innotek to make selfie cameras for its upcoming iPhone 14. This will be the first time in history that a South Korean brand is making Apple’s selfie snappers. Also, originally, the decision to board Innotek was for the next year’s iPhone 15. However, the aforesaid quality problems appear to be unavoidable, and owing to it, we’ll now see iPhone 14 series with Innotek’s cameras.

It is worth noting that Japan’s Sharp will continue to make iPhone selfie cameras. Only, the unknown Chinese maker is out of the game. Also, since Apple is turning into a Korean maker, the price of making a selfie camera has raised three times. Earlier, when Chinese makers were on board, the selfie camera production would just take one-third the price of the rear camera.

Interestingly, with the new selfie camera maker on board, we will see AutoFocus on the front camera. Features like Optical Image Stabilization could also arrive on the front lens. While the features seem enticing, do take the information with a grain of salt as Apple is yet to confirm them.