Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in iPhone 15

iPhone 15: Apple to use self-developed 5G modem in 2023

Apple is expected to introduce self-developed 5G modems in its 2023 iPhones. This is expected to reduce Apple's dependence on Qualcomm.

Image: Pixabay

Apple, as of now, has been using 5G modems from Qualcomm in its iPhones. But that is about to change as the company is expected to ditch Qualcomm’s 5G modems to opt for self-developed 5G modems. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 might feature body temperature measurement: Kuo

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the company has been hiring wireless engineers at several locations. This move coupled with the modem technology that it acquired from Intel along with the 2,200 employees is expected to help the company take a giant leap in terms of developing modems for its devices. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro display panel to feature pill-and-hole design: Report

Apple, as per the report, is advertising around 140 positions pertaining to developing and integrating cellular modem chips in San Diego, California. Interestingly, it is also the site for Qualcomm’s headquarters. In Irvine, California, which houses Broadcom headquarters, the company has an office space for satellite engineering. The company has around 20 positions open for that location. Also Read - Apple reports 825 million pain subscriptions across all services

Apart from this, Qualcomm’s chief financial officer last year had said that the company is expected to supply around 20% of the 5G modems that Apple uses in its modems in 2023. While it is possible that Apple is planning to use 5G modems from other suppliers starting 2023, the report quoting analysts said that the company could unveil self-designed modems instead.

The move could have several advantages for Apple. First of all, it would reduce the company’s dependence on other companies. Apart from this, the move could also help the company save costs and better integrate its processors with its 5G modems for delivering faster speed. That said, the reports says it is possible that Apple’s initial modems are not best in class, especially when compared to the competitors. But the company is expected to roll out incremental updates that will help in fostering brand loyalty among customers.

Separately, reports have also hinted towards the company launching a 8-inch foldable display iPhone with a QHD+ OLED display in 2023. A report by MacRumours, Apple is expected to ship around 15 to 20 million foldable iPhone models in 2023. The device, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is expected to come with a silver nanowire touch solution for the device’s display, which he says is superior to SDC’s Y-Octa display.

  • Published Date: May 3, 2022 2:03 PM IST

