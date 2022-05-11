iPhone 15 models may come with a new display design: Everything we know so far

Apple is reportedly planning to launch four iPhone 15 models next year and now according to a new prediction, a pill-and-hole display design will replace the notch on all four iPhone 15 models scheduled for release next year.

As per display industry consultant Ross Young, who has a respectable track record with display-related information, both standard and Pro models of the iPhone 15 will feature the pill-and-hole layout, which refers to a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID sensors and a hole for the front camera.

According to the 100% accurate @DSCCRoss, this is actually the new design of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display.

Thank you Apple… I hate it… pic.twitter.com/9R6RMyjBuQ Also Read - How to reset your iPhone — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) January 12, 2022

In addition, iPhone 15 series may feature a periscope lens, which could reduce the size of the camera assembly.

This year, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may sport a pili-shaped cutout and a hole for the Face ID sensors and front camera. Both devices are rumored to house a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will also have a slightly thicker body and a significantly bigger viewing area. A recent report also claimed that the standard iPhone 14 models will miss out on Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip along with a 48MP camera as they will be restricted to the Pro models.

A recent report also claimed that high-end iPhones in 2024, likely iPhone 16 Pro models, will feature an under-display camera along with under-display Face ID. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the first ‘real full-screen iPhone‘ will be the prospective iPhone 16 Pro in 2024.

“I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements,” he said in a tweet.

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022

Ross Young also claimed that Apple is planning to bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 in 2024.