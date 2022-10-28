iPhone 15 Pro models to get solid state home, volume buttons

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series smartphones back in September this year. Now, less than three months later, reports have started detailing what the company has in store for the iPhone 15 series that is expected to launch sometime next year. Also Read - Tim Cook reveals why Apple Music price has been hiked

According to a report by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely to ditch the regular clickable volume and home screen buttons for solid state buttons. In a series of posts on Twitter, Kuo said that the iPhone maker will replace the volume buttons and power buttons on two of its high-end iPhone models next year, that is, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max or the iPhone 15 Ultra with solid state buttons. The move will be similar to how the company replaced the home button in the iPhone 7 series and the iPhone 8 series devices. Simply put, the physical clickable buttons are likely to be replaced by touch-based buttons.

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

He also said that these solid-state buttons will be powered by Apple’s Taptic Engines that will be located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons. With this move, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone unit will go up from one (the existing number) to three. This design change is likely to benefit Apple’s Taptic Engine suppliers and drive up the prices of these devices slightly.

Due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

Furthermore, Kuo says that Apple’s move is likely to also have a profound impact on the Android ecosystem as smartphone makers are likely to sell this design change as a major USP.

Separately, the iPhone 15 series is also expected to be the first one in Apple’s ecosystem to come with a USB Type-C charging port. Apple has already confirmed that it will soon start shipping its iPhone models with USB Type-C port. The confirmation came after the European lawmakers made it mandatory for electronic device makers to include the ubiquitous USB Type-C port in their devices by 2024. Apple is likely to make the switch sooner than later with the iPhone 15 series being the first iPhone series to get the USB Type-C charger.