iPhone 15 Ultra may have Apple's biggest redesign in years

Rumours are rife that the next year’s iPhone lineup will not have a Pro Max model. Instead, Apple could launch the highest-end iPhone as the iPhone 15 Ultra. It will be the largest, most expensive, and most feature-rich iPhone ever, but a new leak has suggested the iPhone 15 Ultra would also feature Apple’s most significant redesign in years. The next year’s iPhone Pro Max replacement could feature a USB-C port, which has to be Apple’s biggest change to the iPhone. Also Read - Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India: Report

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPhone 15 Ultra could come with a number of changes, but the biggest would be the introduction of the long-awaited USB-C port. Apple, for years, used the Lightning connector on iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. A few years back, Apple replaced the Lightning port with the USB-C port on the iPads but refrained from doing so with the iPhone despite strong demand from customers. Also Read - Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone, iPad and other products on the Apple store

What’s Apple’s strategy?

The arrival of a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Ultra could be Apple’s way of complying with the European Union’s law that demands all new smartphones manufactured after 2024 to include a USB-C port. Apple was reportedly testing USB-C iPhones recently, so it is possible Apple would finally adopt the USB-C port on its iPhones. But even then, the functionality would be limited to the most-expensive iPhone 15 Ultra, which is unlikely to sell as much as the regular or Pro models. The bottom line is the USB-C functionality on the iPhone would not go mainstream anytime soon. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max clone offered at Rs 5,850 in THIS country

Gurman has suggested the iPhone 15 Ultra would feature other “bigger changes” that the existing Pro Max models do not have. And those alleged upgrades would set the Ultra model apart from all other iPhone models in what could be Apple’s strategy to widen the gap between each model. For instance, this year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are very distinctive in terms of not only features but also design, for the first time. While the Pro models have a new Dynamic Island, the non-Pro ones are still stuck with the notch. Besides, the Pro and non-Pro models have different chipsets for the first time. Next year, these differences are expected to multiply.