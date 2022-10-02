comscore iPhone 6 is now a vintage Apple product: Here is what it means
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iphone 6 Is Now A Vintage Apple Product Here Is What It Means
News

iPhone 6 is now a vintage Apple product: Here is what it means

Mobiles

Apple has put the iPhone 6 into the vintage list since it stopped selling it for more than five years old but less than seven years.

iphone6

Tech giant Apple has added the iPhone 6, launched in 2014, to its list of vintage products. In February 2022, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus received the same classification as vintage, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will follow suit, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Apple releases a rare iOS update for iPhone 6, iPhone 5s: Here’s why you should care

But what is a vintage Apple product? Also Read - Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its ‘Vintage Product’ list

Apple will put an iPhone (or a product) into the vintage list once it has stopped selling it for more than five years old but less than seven years. Essentially, the iPhone should have aged between five to seven years. For Apple, such an iPhone is no longer eligible for software updates but Apple will provide service and parts for the product for up to seven years or as required by law. Also Read - Apple is likely to add this old iPhone model to its vintage product list on December 31

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus received their last iOS version update in 2018 when Apple released iOS 12. Since then, Apple has been releasing only security updates for both models.

iPhone 6 era

When the iPhone 6s was launched, the tech giant continued to sell the iPhone 6 as its lower-cost offering. The iPhone 6 introduced Apple’s major redesign after the iPhone 5 and is considered one of Apple’s most popular iPhone models. Apple finally stopped sales once the iPhone 7 was released in 2016.

The larger iPhone 6 Plus model of the iPhone was initially made available with the release of the iPhone 6 series. It also had a new design with curved edges that replaced the iPhone 4 through iPhone 5s’s previous design with flat edges.

Along with the iPhone 6, Apple also introduced Apple Pay, a safe way for customers to make purchases online by saving their credit and debit cards in the Wallet app.

After a product has lived its life as a vintage product, it goes into the obsolete category, which implies that the product is no longer supported. These are the products that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than seven years ago and they no longer are eligible for official repair.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: October 2, 2022 3:36 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals pre-order date and Fitbit offer
Wearables
Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals pre-order date and Fitbit offer
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect

Deals

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect

BSNL will launch its 5G services next year, says telecom minister

Telecom

BSNL will launch its 5G services next year, says telecom minister

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Realme phones receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Mobiles

Realme phones receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 6 is now a vintage Apple product: Here is what it means

Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals pre-order date and Fitbit offer

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 will kick off on October 5: Top deals to expect

BSNL will launch its 5G services next year, says telecom minister

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro pre-booking in India will open on the launch day

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!