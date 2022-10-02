iPhone 6 is now a vintage Apple product: Here is what it means

Tech giant Apple has added the iPhone 6, launched in 2014, to its list of vintage products. In February 2022, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus received the same classification as vintage, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will follow suit, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Apple releases a rare iOS update for iPhone 6, iPhone 5s: Here’s why you should care

But what is a vintage Apple product? Also Read - Apple adds iPhone 6 Plus to its ‘Vintage Product’ list

Apple will put an iPhone (or a product) into the vintage list once it has stopped selling it for more than five years old but less than seven years. Essentially, the iPhone should have aged between five to seven years. For Apple, such an iPhone is no longer eligible for software updates but Apple will provide service and parts for the product for up to seven years or as required by law. Also Read - Apple is likely to add this old iPhone model to its vintage product list on December 31

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus received their last iOS version update in 2018 when Apple released iOS 12. Since then, Apple has been releasing only security updates for both models.

iPhone 6 era

When the iPhone 6s was launched, the tech giant continued to sell the iPhone 6 as its lower-cost offering. The iPhone 6 introduced Apple’s major redesign after the iPhone 5 and is considered one of Apple’s most popular iPhone models. Apple finally stopped sales once the iPhone 7 was released in 2016.

The larger iPhone 6 Plus model of the iPhone was initially made available with the release of the iPhone 6 series. It also had a new design with curved edges that replaced the iPhone 4 through iPhone 5s’s previous design with flat edges.

Along with the iPhone 6, Apple also introduced Apple Pay, a safe way for customers to make purchases online by saving their credit and debit cards in the Wallet app.

After a product has lived its life as a vintage product, it goes into the obsolete category, which implies that the product is no longer supported. These are the products that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than seven years ago and they no longer are eligible for official repair.

— Written with inputs from IANS