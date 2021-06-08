comscore iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple gifts it iOS 15 update
iPhone 6S is still worthy, says Twitterati after Apple brings iOS 15 to this 2015 smartphone

The iOS 15 update is coming to the iPhone 6S generation of devices and Twitter goes on to give it the worthy tag. Have a look at all the comments.

iPhone 6S

iOS 15 dropped yesterday and while it may have not got the hearts racing like iOS 14 last year, it has kickstarted a massive celebration for older iPhone users. Apple outdoes itself this year by extending the latest software support to the six years old iPhone 6S generation. The iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and the OG iPhone SE will taste iOS 15 this year. Also Read - iOS 15 effect: Old iPhone models that could now gain more resale value in second hand market

With this move, Apple broke its own record of being the only smartphone company to support its older devices for six years. Previously, Apple led the way with a five-year support cycle for its iPhones. Obviously, this has led iPhone 6S users go into celebration mode as they won’t need to make the upgrade just yet. Also Read - macOS Monterey update release date: Will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update and when

We took a look at some of the posts and discussions on Twitter surrounding the iPhone 6S. Also Read - macOS Monterey released at WWDC 2021: Top features, supported devices, more

iPhone 6S is worthy, says Twitterati

Most members on Twitter are referring the arrival of iOS 15 on iPhone 6S to Thor’s “I am still worthy” moment in Avengers Endgame. We stumbled upon almost a hundred posts that used the tag “I am worthy”, referring to the old iPhone 6S units that were due for replacement this year.

iPhone 6S memes

Many others are thanking Apple for supporting their six-year-old prized possession with one more year of software update. “Long live the iPhone 6S”, says @isactuallysimon, while @JuangggNasution says, “iOS 15 still supports iPhone 6S, Apple software support is insane.”

iPhone 6S memes

There’s another good implication

Last year, Apple went big with its environmental concern during the September launch event starring the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPads. In a bid to cut down on carbon emissions, Apple announced that it would not ship chargers as well as in-box accessories anymore with new products. Many were critical of the approach, asking Apple to try something to cut down on electronic waste arising from millions of discarded iPhone models.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE 1st Gen

With the iPhone 6S now being eligible for iOS 15, it gives many users (who are still using the phone as their daily driver) to hold on to their phone for an extra year before they discard it for a new one. Supporting an old phone from six years ago with newer software is a clever and noble way to uplift a company’s green intentions.

Do note that the iPhone 6S is among the more popular iPhone models of the past and can still be found in the wild in plenty. It was also the last iPhone to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Hence, expect the resale values of the iPhone 6S to go up in the second-hand market.

  Published Date: June 8, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Best Sellers