iPhone SE (2020) price in India likely to drop below Rs 20,000 after iPhone SE 3 launch
iPhone SE (2020) price in India likely to drop below Rs 20,000 after iPhone SE 3 launch

The iPhone SE (2020) was announced at a starting price of Rs 42,500, which has now dropped to Rs 29,000. The iPhone SE 3 is said to be at least USD 99 (around Rs 7,800) cheaper than the predecessor.

Reports circulating on the internet suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will launch next month. The US-based tech giant is yet to reveal specific launch details of the iPhone SE 3. Ahead of the official announcement, several details about the upcoming affordable iPhone have surfaced online including the price. Also Read - Apple patents Magic keyboard that has an integrated Mac inside

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone SE 3 on March 8 via a virtual launch event. The device is likely to come with some major upgrades when compared to the predecessor and at a cheaper price than the iPhone SE (2020). Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 5G might be priced at $300: Report

Price in India

The iPhone SE (2020) was announced at a starting price of Rs 42,500, which has now dropped to Rs 29,000. The iPhone SE 3 is said to be at least USD 99 (around Rs 7,800) cheaper than the predecessor. Also Read - Ukraine tech minister appeals to Tim Cook to block App Store access in Russia

The latest report suggests that the upcoming iPhone will be introduced at a starting price of USD 300, which roughly translates to Rs 23,000. If the report turns out to be true, Apple will disrupt the affordable market in a true sense.

Following the iPhone SE 3 launch, the price of the iPhone SE (2020) is said to drop below Rs 20,000 in India. A report from 91Mobiles suggests the price of the iPhone SE 2020 in India will drop under Rs 20,000. While the exact pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, this move will surely bring more and more new iPhone users onboard.

Specifications, features

As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone SE 3 will come with significant improvement over its predecessor in terms of hardware but will ship with a similar boxy design.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is likely to sport a 4.7-inch display with thick bezels on the sides and Touch ID support. The iPhone SE 3 is said to be powered by an A15 Bionic 5G processor, which also runs the latest generation of flagship iPhones aka the iPhone 13 series.

New iPad Mini

At the alleged March 8 launch event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to also introduce a refreshed iPad Mini with a 10.9-inch display, an A15 Bionic 5G processor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera, and more. The device is likely to come in four options — Space Gray, Silver Green, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 1:47 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 28, 2022 2:13 PM IST

Best Sellers