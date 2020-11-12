comscore iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason | BGR India
iPhone SE 2021 launch reportedly delayed: COVID-19 not the reason this time

Rumors have it that the iPhone SE 2021 won’t be launching in early 2021. The reason behind this delay is related to the iPhone 13 and its camera components.

  • Published: November 12, 2020 10:51 AM IST
iPhone SE in Product Red

One of the most astonishing iPhone models this year is the iPhone SE. Launched at half the price of an iPhone 11, it offered all the performance of the aforementioned phone but in a compact body of the iPhone 8. For smartphone buyers on a tight budget, it ticked the boxes just right. Rumors then started talking about a new iPhone SE for 2021 with possibly a bigger display. That iPhone might launch later next year, as suggested by Ming-Chi Kuo, the popular analyst who leaks Apple information. Also Read - iPhone 11, iPhone SE become the top selling smartphones in Q3

In his latest statement shared by a report from MyFixGuide, Kuo says that Apple might delay the 2021 iPhone SE launch. It won’t be happening in the first half at least, says Kuo. The reason behind the delay is related to the next-generation iPhone 13. Rumors have already hinted at Apple upgrading the ultra-wide camera system on all the iPhone 13 models next year. Kuo says there’s stiff competition between suppliers of the iPhone 13’s camera, which will eventually hinder the production of the new iPhone SE. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE vs Apple iPhone12 Mini - Head to Head Comparison with All Features and Specs

2021 iPhone SE delayed

Apple has faced delays in its product launches this year mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 iPhone SE got delayed itself from March 2020 due to the lockdown imposed everywhere. The iPhone 12 series was originally anticipated to launch in September 2020 but it eventually got pushed down to October 2020. The 2021 iPhone SE, however, has a completely unrelated issue responsible for the delay. Also Read - iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

iphone 12

Previous rumors suggested that the iPhone SE in 2021 will essentially be a revised iPhone 8 Plus. That means the phone could run on the A13 Bionic chip but retain all the other features of the older iPhone 8 Plus. This includes wireless charging and IP67 rating for water and dust protection.

The gains over the 2020 iPhone SE will most notably be in the battery, display, and camera section. If the phone is based on the iPhone 8 Plus, users can expect a much better battery life, a dual-camera system at the back, and a larger 5.5-inch Retina display. Given that it’s Apple, it will retain those thick bezels and the older telephoto camera system instead of upgrading these elements. That said, we could still be in for a surprise.

As for the current iPhone SE, you can buy it for a very lowly price of Rs 32,999 on Flipkart. For what it costs, the iPhone SE is the most powerful smartphone you can buy in its price range. It already got the iOS 14 update earlier in September and is expected to get four more iOS updates over the years.

  • Published Date: November 12, 2020 10:51 AM IST

