There are ongoing rumours about a bigger iPhone SE Plus this year that’s expected to be a repurposed iPhone XR. However, those loving the compact dimensions of the current iPhone SE don’t need to worry. There’s a new iPhone SE tipped to launch in 2022 and it will retain the same design as the current iPhone SE. The only new bit will be a 5G chipset from Apple, which is expected to come from this year’s iPhone 13. Also Read - iPhone 13 to get 1TB storage option to sort your storage issues but at a price

Well-renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple is planning a successor to the iPhone SE from 2020 for 2022. There’s no reason for the delayed launch but it seems that Apple wants to keep the iPhone SE as an entry-point into the iOS ecosystem for another year before the new model arrives with 5G. Yes, Kuo says the new iPhone SE will get a 5G chip, possibly from the new iPhone 13 series this year. Also Read - Woman ordered iPhone 12 Pro Max, got Apple yogurt drink in return

iPhone SE 2022 specifications hinted

The iPhone SE 2022 is most likely to retain the same compact design as the current-gen iPhone SE. That means the entry-level iPhone is still coming with a compact 4.7-inch display and thick bezels. The TouchID fingerprint sensor is also likely to sit under this display. Also Read - AirPods 3 to AirTags: Products expected to release at Apple's Spring event 2021

Kuo confirms that Apple will offer a new 5G chip as an upgrade on the 2022 model. This is most likely to be the same chip as the iPhone 13’s chip, which itself is yet to be announced. Apple could also keep the costs low by using the A14 Bionic chip, which also supports 5G connectivity.

For a phone that’s supposed to launch next year, these rumours come very early. Hence, you should probably wait for an official announcement from Apple to believe something. The iPhone SE series has always reused an older generation iPhone as its base instead of bringing a new design. Hence, it is most likely to either keep the iPhone 8’s design, or use the iPhone 12 Mini as its base. Take the rumoured iPhone SE Plus as an example.

Rumours of an iPhone XR-derived cheaper iPhone SE Plus are ripe, with all sorts of expected specifications thrown at us. The iPhone SE Plus is said to come with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina (read LCD) display along with a massive notch. This phone is also expected to get a 12-megapixel camera at the rear, an Apple A14 Bionic 5G chip, and a large battery. This is expected to sit under the iPhone 11 in Apple’s range this year.