comscore Apple increases iPhone SE 2022 price in India: Here’s how much it costs
News

iPhone SE 2022 price hiked after iPhone 14 launch: Here’s how much it costs now

Mobiles

The iPhone SE 2022 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 43,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage space. This variant now costs Rs 49,900 in India.

iPhone se 2022

Image: Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series smartphones at its Far Out event earlier this week. The newly launched iPhone series starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB iPhone 14 model and goes all the up to Rs 1,89,900 for the 1TB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, shortly after Apple announced its new iPhone series, it made some changes to its existing iPhone lineup. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series and iPhone 14 Pro series pre-order starts today in India: Check price

While on one hand, Apple discontinued the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro devices, it slashed the prices of several iPhone models including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13. In addition to this, the company increased the price of the iPhone SE 2022 that was launched in India in March this year. Also Read - Apple likely to start iPhone 14 production in India soon: Report

iPhone SE 2022 revised pricing

The iPhone SE 2022 was launched at a starting price of Rs 43,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage space. This variant now costs Rs 49,900 in India. Similarly, the 128GB variant of the iPhone SE 2022 was launched at a price of Rs 48,900. This price has now been hiked to Rs 54,900. Lastly, the 256GB variant of the iPhone SE 2022 was launched in India at a price of Rs 58,900. The price of this variant has now been hiked to Rs 64,900. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What has changed?

iPhone SE 2022 specifications

To give you a quick glimpse of the specifications of the iPhone SE 2022, the entry-level iPhone model comes with a 4.7-inch LCD True Tone display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels, Haptic Touch and 625-nits of peak brightness. It features a home-screen button with touch ID that comes with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. It also comes with IP67 dust and water-resistant coating. The budget iPhone SE 2022 is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset. This is the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus smartphones. This chipset is coupled with up to 256GB of storage space.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. It offers up to 15 hours of video playback time. For connectivity, the iPhone SE 2022 features support for 5G, LTE, Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and GPS among others.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 1:18 PM IST
