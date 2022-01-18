comscore Apple’s iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus, iPhone SE 3 to launch in 2023
News

iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus, iPhone SE 3 to launch in 2023

Mobiles

Apple is likely to launch the fourth-gen iPhone SE model in 2023 instead of 2024.

iphone se

Image: Apple

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 2022 smartphone has been in the news for quite some time. Reports have tipped the phone to launch at the Apple event in March or April this year with an iPhone 8-like design that we also saw in the second-gen iPhone SE model. And now, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young says that Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE model, that is the iPhone SE 2022, will be called iPhone SE+ 5G and that it will come with a 4.7-inch LCD display. Also Read - No, iPhone 13 is not getting the missing noise cancellation feature anytime soon

He also shared that Apple’s fourth generation iPhone SE model, which was earlier tipped to launch in 2024 will now launch in 2023 instead. He said that earlier, it was expected to come with either a 5.7-inch or a 6.1-inch display. But now, the company is leaning more towards having a 5.7-inch display. If this is indeed true, the fourth-gen iPhone SE model, dubbed as the iPhone SE 3, will sport the biggest displays as far as the company’s iPhone SE series is concerned. Furthermore, he said that Apple may include an OLED display in case of the iPhone SE 3, which is now tipped to launch in 2023, if it decides to include displays by BOE. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

iPhone SE 2022 expected specs

As far as the iPhone SE 2022 is concerned, reports have tipped the upcoming smartphone to get a 4.7-inch LCD display that is akin to the 2020 model. It is expected to be powered by the company’s A15 chipset and come with up to 128GB of storage space. On the camera front, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 smartphone is likely to come with a single 12MP camera in the front and at the back.

Furthermore, reports have hinted towards the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 getting a physical home screen button with TouchID that will remind you of the older iPhone models. There is no word on the pricing or colours yet but reports have hinted towards the device arriving in India soon after the global launch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 18, 2022 10:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Working from home? This BSNL plan offers 5GB data daily for 84 days validity
Telecom
Working from home? This BSNL plan offers 5GB data daily for 84 days validity
iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus

Mobiles

iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

Gaming

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds go on sale in India today at Rs 4,999

News

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds go on sale in India today at Rs 4,999

Your iPhone 13 will not get the missing noise cancellation feature

Mobiles

Your iPhone 13 will not get the missing noise cancellation feature

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds go on sale in India today at Rs 4,999

Your iPhone 13 will not get the missing noise cancellation feature

Telegram down: WhatsApp rival faces outage, stops working for many, now back

This Indian couple will host Hogwarts' The Great Hall-themed wedding reception in metaverse

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus

Mobiles

iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus
Your iPhone 13 will not get the missing noise cancellation feature

Mobiles

Your iPhone 13 will not get the missing noise cancellation feature
Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

Deals

Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now
Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 offer on Amazon: Up to Rs 20,000 discount, here's how to grab it
iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch date leaked, likely to feature iPhone XR-like curved design

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire के Faded Wheel Event सिर्फ इन 3 स्टेप्स को करें फॉलो, और फ्री में पाएं Megalodon Alpha SCAR skin

iPhone 14 सीरीज की नई लीक आई सामने, होंगे ये बड़े बदलाव

Tecno Pop 5 Pro: 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, टीजर हुआ रिलीज

बच्चों के लिए आ गया स्मार्ट स्कूल बैग, एक्टिविटी से लेकर लोकेशन तक कर सकेंगे ट्रैक

रियलमी 9 सीरीज की आज भारत में होगी एंट्री, मिलेंगे 50MP कैमरे समेत ये धांसू फीचर

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale
Gaming
Tips to pre-order PS5 successfully in upcoming sale
OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds go on sale in India today at Rs 4,999

News

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds go on sale in India today at Rs 4,999
Your iPhone 13 will not get the missing noise cancellation feature

Mobiles

Your iPhone 13 will not get the missing noise cancellation feature
Telegram down: WhatsApp rival faces outage, stops working for many, now back

Apps

Telegram down: WhatsApp rival faces outage, stops working for many, now back
This Indian couple will host Hogwarts' The Great Hall-themed wedding reception in metaverse

News

This Indian couple will host Hogwarts' The Great Hall-themed wedding reception in metaverse

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers