Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 2022 smartphone has been in the news for quite some time. Reports have tipped the phone to launch at the Apple event in March or April this year with an iPhone 8-like design that we also saw in the second-gen iPhone SE model. And now, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young says that Apple's upcoming iPhone SE model, that is the iPhone SE 2022, will be called iPhone SE+ 5G and that it will come with a 4.7-inch LCD display.

He also shared that Apple's fourth generation iPhone SE model, which was earlier tipped to launch in 2024 will now launch in 2023 instead. He said that earlier, it was expected to come with either a 5.7-inch or a 6.1-inch display. But now, the company is leaning more towards having a 5.7-inch display. If this is indeed true, the fourth-gen iPhone SE model, dubbed as the iPhone SE 3, will sport the biggest displays as far as the company's iPhone SE series is concerned. Furthermore, he said that Apple may include an OLED display in case of the iPhone SE 3, which is now tipped to launch in 2023, if it decides to include displays by BOE.

Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7″ LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7″ or a 6.1″ display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7″. May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022

iPhone SE 2022 expected specs

As far as the iPhone SE 2022 is concerned, reports have tipped the upcoming smartphone to get a 4.7-inch LCD display that is akin to the 2020 model. It is expected to be powered by the company’s A15 chipset and come with up to 128GB of storage space. On the camera front, the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 smartphone is likely to come with a single 12MP camera in the front and at the back.

Furthermore, reports have hinted towards the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 getting a physical home screen button with TouchID that will remind you of the older iPhone models. There is no word on the pricing or colours yet but reports have hinted towards the device arriving in India soon after the global launch.