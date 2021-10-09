comscore iPhone SE 3 details leak: Powerful specs but same old design as iPhone SE 2020
News

iPhone SE 3 details leak: Powerful specs but same old design as iPhone SE 2020

Mobiles

The production for the iPhone SE 3 is tipped to start in December 2021. We could see the iPhone launch sometime in Spring 2022. The exact launch timeline hasn’t been revealed yet.

iPhone-SE-2020

iPhone SE 3 has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past few months. This iPhone model was expected to release this year but the latest reports hint at the 2022 release. The specific launch date or timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the release, some key specifications and design details have leaked online. Also Read - Epic Games calls out Apple for advertising its services in iPhone settings

iPhone SE 3 specifications (leaked)

As per a report coming from Japan’s Macotakara blog, the iPhone SE 3 will offer a similar design as the iPhone SE 2021. This hints that the upcoming affordable iPhone will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display with bottom and top bezels and also Touch ID support. It will also offer the same old aluminum body as the existing iPhone SE 2020 model. Also Read - How to find out if your phone is infected with malware?

The report further reveals that the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. All four iPhone models under the 13 series including the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max, will come packed with the powerful A15 Bionic chipset. This also suggests that the upcoming iPhone will come with 5G support, which isn’t seen on the predecessor. Also Read - Apple to soon enforce new App Store rules to streamline app account deletion: Report

iPhone SE 3 launch timeline

In addition to the design and some of the key specifications, the production for the iPhone SE 3 is tipped to start in December 2021. We could see the iPhone launch sometime in Spring 2022. The exact launch timeline hasn’t been revealed yet.

Apple hasn’t revealed any details about the upcoming iPhone SE 3.

iPhone SE 2021 price in India

The Cupertino-based tech giant sells the iPhone SE 2021 in two variants – 64GB and 128GB storage. In terms of pricing, the 64GB model comes at a price of Rs 39,900. The top-end model with 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 44,900. The iPhone comes in three colours including – (PRODUCT) RED, black, and white. There are no details of the pricing of the iPhone SE 3 for the time being.

  Published Date: October 9, 2021 5:27 PM IST

