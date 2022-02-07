comscore iPhone SE 3 Launch Date: Apple Spring Event 2022 could take place on March 8
Apple Spring event 2022 date: Is iPhone SE 3 launching on March 8?

Rumours and leaks suggest the launch of the third generation of iPhone SE, a new version of the iPad Air 2022, and a new Mac computer with the company’s own silicon chip.

iPhone-SE-3

CAD render of iPhone SE 3

Apple Spring event for 2022 is expected to happen next month. As per a new leak, the tech giant will host its first event of the year on March 8. Apple is likely to announce its Spring event in the upcoming days. Also Read - Apple Music no longer offering 3 month trials: 1 month trials like Spotify, Amazon Music, more

At the Sprint event, Apple is expected to make big announcements around iPhones, iPads, and Mac. Rumours and leaks suggest the launch of the third generation of iPhone SE, a new version of the iPad Air 2022, and a new Mac computer with the company’s own silicon chip. Also Read - Apple reportedly getting ready to launch new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Mini on March 8

Apple is also expected to announce iOS 15.4 software version at the Spring event. The software update is crucial since it will allow iPhone users to unlock FaceID wearing a mask. The software update is also expected to bring Universal Control and a range of new emojis. Also Read - Two Israeli firms used ForcedEntry exploit to spy on iPhone users: What it is, how to safeguard yourself

The company is yet to confirm the March event. We expect the tech giant to reveal details about its first event of the year in the days to come.

Let’s take a closer look at every announcement expected at Apple’s Spring event.

iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE Plus launch

–The iPhone SE 3 is expected to sport an iPhone SE-like design with curved corners and Touch-ID support. There’s no clarity if the tech giant will bring Face ID support with this model. The predecessor doesn’t include a face unlock support.

–The iPhone SE 3 is said to be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the latest iPhone 13 series. On the software front, the upcoming iPhone model is expected to run on the iOS 15 operating system out-of-the-box.

–On the camera front, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to include a single camera sensor on the rear and the front panel. The resolution is yet to be known.

–In terms of pricing, the iPhone SE 3 is likely to be priced somewhere around $399 (roughly translates to around Rs 30000).

The exact pricing of the iPhone SE 3 is not known yet, but it is likely to cost somewhere around the launch price of the iPhone SE (2020). To recall, the iPhone SE (2020) was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,500.

Another new report suggests that the iPhone SE 3 and the new iPad Air have entered mass production. The company hasn’t revealed any details yet.

New iPad Air model incoming

-Apple is expected to launch the fifth-generation iPad Air at March 2022 event with support for the A15 Bionic chipset.

-The upcoming iPad Air is expected to come packed with features such as a 12-megapixel Ultra-wide front camera, Center Stage support, 5G support, and a 10.9-inch LCD display.

-As per leaks and rumours, the upcoming iPad Air will sport the same design as the existing iPad Air model.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 1:26 PM IST

