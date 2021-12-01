Several rumours around the launch of the successor to the iPhone SE (2022) have been doing rounds for a long time. The iPhone SE 3 was initially reported to launch earlier this year but that didn’t happen. In 2021, the Cupertino-based tech giant released four new flagship iPhones under the 13 series including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

A new report suggests the launch of the iPhone SE 3 isn’t too far anymore. As per a report coming from TrendForce, the iPhone SE (2020) successor will release in the first quarter of 2022, which is between January and March. The exact release timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. The report further highlights that with the upcoming affordable iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE (2022), Apple will gain even more market share. Also Read - Apple AR headset to launch in late 2022 with mac-level computing power: Kuo

If the first quarter is what Apple is aiming at, we can expect 2022’s first Apple event to happen anytime between January and March. We expect to get the exact timeline closer to the release. Also Read - Xiaomi India could soon start a repair program similar to Apple's Self Service Repair program

iPhone SE 3 expected specifications

Ahead of the release, a lot has been revealed about the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022. Reports suggest that the upcoming affordable iPhone will come packed with features such as A15 Bionic, which runs the latest generation of the iPhone 13 series. It also brings 5G support, which wasn’t available on the iPhone SE (2022).

Rumours and leaks also suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will sport an iPhone XR-like design bundled with a 4.7-inch LCD panel, home button inside of the Touch ID, aluminium body, wider notch unlike the iPhone 13 series, and much more. Overall, the iPhone SE 2022 is likely to be an upgraded version of the iPhone SE (2020) edition.

Some reports also suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE (2020) will be priced around CNY3299 or $399, which roughly translates to around Rs 30,000 approx.

It should be noted that none of this information has been confirmed by the company and we must wait for the tech giant to reveal official details about the iPhone SE 3 in the months to come.