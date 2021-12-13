2022 is yet to arrive but rumours have already revealed Apple’s plans for the year. From AR/VR sets to iPhone 14 to next-generation AirPods, Macbooks, and more, the tech giant is going to release a range of products in the upcoming year. One of the biggest highlights is going to be the iPhone SE (2020) successor. Also Read - What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

The next iteration of the iPhone SE model is expected to either be called the iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone SE 3. Even before Apple could confirm details, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet reveal that the affordable iPhone could release in the first quarter of 2022, which is between January and March.

As per the latest report, sources close to the development revealed to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes that multiple component suppliers are gearing up for shipments of the soon-to-be-launched iPhone model. This hints that the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE (2020) will be available for purchase much sooner than expected.

Expected features of iPhone SE 3

While the Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to reveal details related to iPhone SE 3, the latest report brings a fresh set of information.

-As per the report, the iPhone model will come packed with 3GB memory.

-The report suggests that the iPhone model will feature a new 4.7-inch display.

-It is tipped to come packed with 5G connectivity.

-The upcoming iPhone model is tipped to be powered by either an A14 Bionic chip or an A15 Bionic chipset.

-It is also likely that the upcoming iPhone model will come packed with a larger battery when compared to the successor.

Reports haven’t revealed the expected pricing of the upcoming iPhone SE 3 but it is likely to be similar to the launch price of the iPhone SE (2020).

To recall, in India, the iPhone SE (2020) was launched at a price starting at Rs 42,999. Since then, the model has received several price cuts. Currently, as per the Apple Online store, the iPhone is available at a starting price of Rs 39,900.