iPhone SE 3 release date leaked ahead of official launch

Apple has announced a Special event for March 8 where it is expected to launch a new iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and iMac. The star of the event is likely to be the much-anticipated iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE Plus. Ahead of the official launch, the release date of the upcoming iPhone has leaked. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in conflict

As per iMore, interested buyers will be able to purchase the iPhone SE 3 from March 10 onwards. The tempered glass screen protector of the alleged iPhone SE 3 has been spotted on Belkin’s official website. The same listing includes March 10 date but doesn’t mention if it is the sale or pre-order date. If March 10 is the pre-order date, the iPhone SE 3 will go on sale a week or so later. Also Read - iPhone 11 sale on Flipkart with around Rs 17,000 discount: Check out the deal

On March 8, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to announce a range of products including the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 2022, entry-level MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 15.4 release date, and many more. Also Read - Affordable iPhone SE 3 to launch at Apple’s Spring event next week? Here’s everything we know

iPhone SE 3 details leaked

A lot has been revealed about the iPhone SE 3 already. In terms of design, the device is expected to sports curved edges, Touch ID support, thick bezels and notch, single rear and front camera setup like the iPhone SE (2020). In terms of specifications, it is likely to offer “peek performance”.

The iPhone SE 3 is expected to sport a similar display size and technology as the predecessor. It is said to pack a 4.7-inch display with a thick notch at the top and bezels on the sides. The TouchID is expected to sit at the middle of the chin. Rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone SE 3 is likely to add an extra camera sensor on the rear panel and a bigger battery when compared to the predecessor. The iPhone SE (2020) includes a 12-megapixel sensor on the rear panel and the front also includes a single sensor.

As per reports, the upcoming iPhone will be priced around $300, which roughly translates to Rs 23,000. To recall, the iPhone SE (2020) was announced at a price starting Rs 42,500. Currently, on Flipkart, the iPhone SE 2020 is available at a price starting at Rs 30,299 for the 64GB storage model.