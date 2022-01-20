iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here’s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

Apple gave a re-birth to the SE series back in 2022 with the launch of the iPhone SE (2020). Since then, there have been anticipations around the next-generation iPhone SE model, which new reports suggest will be called the iPhone SE+ 5G and not iPhone SE 3 as rumoured earlier. Also Read - Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments as Samsung slips

As per a new report coming from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, the iPhone SE+ 5G will launch in the next few months. Young took to the microblogging site Twitter to reveal fresh details of the upcoming pocket-friendly iPhone. Also Read - Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022 under govt’s PLI scheme

When will the iPhone launch?

As per the latest report, the production of display panels for the upcoming iPhone will begin in January month itself. This suggests that we can expect the tech giant to unveil the device in late April or early May. Also Read - iPhone SE 2022 will be called iPhone SE Plus, iPhone SE 3 to launch in 2023

The report also states that the shipment will begin around the same time. No specific details on the launch timeline have been revealed yet.

What we know about iPhone SE+ 5G

The upcoming iPhone SE model has been subjected to several leaks and rumours so far. Here’s a quick look at everything we know so far in terms of specifications and pricing.

-Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE model will sport an old design similar to the predecessor. This suggests that the iPhone SE+ 5G will include a curved design, thicker bezels, and TouchID. However, few other reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone model could sport an iPhone XR-like design, which hints at slimmer bezels and FaceID support.

-Reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE+ 5G will sport a 4.7-inch LCD screen with support for Touch ID on the front.

-Interestingly, the iPhone model is expected to come with support for 5G connectivity.

-It is said to be powered by the next generation chipset from the company dubbed the A15 Bionic, which we will also see in the upcoming flagship iPhone 14 series. The existing SE model runs on A13 Bionic chipset, which also runs the iPhone 12 series.

-In terms of cameras, the iPhone SE+ 5G is likely to sport a single sensor on the rear as well as the front panel. The specifications haven’t been revealed yet.

-There are also no specific details on the pricing of the iPhone SE+ 5G but it should be on the cheaper side. The current iPhone SE (2020) model is available at a much lower price tag of Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB model. The upcoming model could be priced somewhere around Rs 40,000, which was the case with the existing iPhone Se (2020) model as well.

We wait for Apple to confirm the launch of the iPhone SE+ 5G or the iPhone SE 3 in the months to come.