iPhone SE Plus is an iPhone XR makeover with higher pricing

In 2020, Apple stunned the world again by releasing the iPhone SE – an updated successor to the tiny 2016 model. It was essentially an iPhone 8 from 2017, albeit with the heart of the iPhone 11, i.e. the A13 Bionic chipset. It sounds good on paper, especially for those who seek compact smartphones. However, it isn't perfect and there are many who seek a bigger yet cheaper iPhone model. Well, rumors suggest an iPhone SE Plus in the works and it could be based on the older iPhone XR.

The latest bit of information comes from Apple Lab, a tipster/concept creator on Twitter specializing in Apple leaks. His tweet shares a proposed render of the iPhone SE Plus that appears to be based on the aging iPhone XR from 2018. Hence, there's the modern-ish narrow-bezel design, the curved frame, and that unmissable "bathtub" notch. Weirdly, Apple might not use this notch to its full advantage here.

iPhone SE Plus could be an iPhone XR makeover

The iPhone SE Plus is said to be based on the iPhone XR, albeit with some tweaks to achieve a lower price. It is said to bring a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display (possibly from the iPhone XR) with that huge notch and uniform display bezels. Weirdly, it is said that Apple might skip the FaceID system and go for a power key-mounted TouchID system similar to the 2020 iPad Air.

The presence of a TouchID system leaves the notch available either for a larger speaker or a simply a black space. Given Apple’s past records, we believe Apple may not change anything about the notch, including the FaceID system to keep the R&D costs as low as possible.

Other speculations suggest a 12-megapixel iSight rear camera system and a 7-megapixel selfie camera system. The rear camera is said to be capable of doing six portrait light effects and Smart HDR 3 algorithms. This camera is also said to retain the OIS system from the iPhone XR.

As for the rest of the hardware, the iPhone SE Plus is said to come with either the A13 or A14 Bionic chipset. The phone will still limit itself to the IP67 water and dust resistance rating, thereby leaving the IP68 rating to the newer iPhone 12 series. Three color variants are also said to be present on the iPhone SE Plus, namely Black, White, and Product Red.

With all the iPhone XR bits on the next iPhone SE Plus, it is obvious to expect an increase in price. Unlike the 4.7-inch iPhone SE, the 6.1-inch iPhone SE Plus is said to start at $499 (approximately Rs 36,300). That’s almost on par with what you can get an iPhone XR these days, at least in India during e-commerce sales.

Since there’s no official hint from Apple yet, we suggest you take all of this with a pinch of salt. The 2020 iPhone SE is currently selling at a price of Rs 33,999 on Flipkart for the base 64GB variant.