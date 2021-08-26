iPhones hold the most value in pre-owned market in 2021, says OLX

Despite a myriad of Android smartphones launching every week across various price points, it is Apple’s iPhone that continues to woo buyers in the pre-owned market. A recent survey from OLX details that Indian consumers in the pre-owned smartphone market seek the iPhone as the most desirable smartphone, followed by those from Xiaomi and Samsung. Also Read - iPhone 13 series released date leaked: You could be able to buy new iPhones from this date

In the survey that was held for the year 2020, Apple iPhones continued to constitute a third of the overall demand for smartphones, while the rest was distributed by popular brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and OnePlus. OLX does not specify the exact iPhone models that are higher up in the demand list. Also Read - Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn

iPhones hold more value in the pre-owned market

Apple’s iPhone ranking high in demand in the pre-owned market isn’t a surprise, given Apple’s long support plan for its modern models. Just a few months ago, Apple announced that it would release the latest iOS 15 update for its 6-year-old iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The tiny first-gen iPhone SE also makes it to the list this year. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Big discount on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 12

While this may not increase demand for the old iPhone 6S in the preowned market, it certainly has a more vivid effect on the comparatively newer models in the affordable segments. Models like the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, and the new iPhone SE hold great value for buyers who might otherwise consider an affordable Android phone.

“The most competitive price bands are below Rs 10,000 and between Rs 10,000 – 20,000, fulfilling nearly 80 percent of the total demand for mobile phones on OLX. Of the total demand, 43 percent demand is pulled from Tier 3 cities, while Tier 2 cities contribute 30 percent and Tier 1 cities contribute 27 percent. Supply mirrors a similar trend on OLX,” says OLX.

“While the demand for Apple iPhone is the highest in Tier 1 cities at 34 percent, BBK Electronics portfolio brands- OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and Realme are the most popular with consumers in Tier 2 and 3 cities contributing to 63 percent of the total smartphone demand,” adds OLX.

“With consumers moving online in reaction to coronavirus restrictions, work, studies, shopping, staying in touch especially via video all shifted online, and this is clearly reflected in the desire of Indians to own a smartphone. Tier 3 consumers are leading the demand which is a hugely positive development”, said Sapna Arora, CMO, OLX India.