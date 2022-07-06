Gaming smartphone brand iQOO has now officially confirmed the iQOO 10 and 10 Pro will launch on July 19 in China and will arrive in the global market. The new iQOO 10 series will launch on July 19 at 7:30 PM in China (around 5:00 PM Indian time). The smartphone maker has also posted a teaser on Weibo that the iQOO 10 series will be powered with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Also Read - iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check details

iQOO 10 Pro was recently spotted on TENAA certification with all the major specs confirmed. The Pro version is expected to come with 2K LTPO display, 50MP primary camera, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, 200W wired charging, and 65W wireless charging. Also Read - Upcoming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: From Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ASUS ROG Phone 6

The iQOO 10 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 10 Pro will likely boot Android 12-based OriginOS out of the box. Lastly, the iQOO 10 Pro could come with a 4,550mAh battery with 200W fast charging support.

It will have up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 14.6MP telephoto camera. At the front, the device will likely get a 32MP selfie shooter.

As mentioned earlier, smartphones are likely to be launched soon globally. Notably, none of the smartphones have been confirmed by the company just yet.

In addition to iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition, iQOO 9T has been spotted on Indian BIS certification with the model number I2201. It is also expected to debut next month.

It is expected to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For the unversed, it is an octa-core SoC based on the 4nm node. It has four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.75GHz, and the last Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2GHz. It will be paired with two RAM and storage variants — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.