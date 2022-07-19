iQOO has finally launched the iQOO 10 series in China. The smartphone series consists of the vanilla iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. Some of the highlights of the series include a 120Hz LTPO display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and up to 200W fast charging support. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro, iQOO 10 launch today: Here is what to expect

iQOO 10 series Price in India

The iQOO 10 starts at CNY 3699 (Rs. 43,844) for 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3999 (Rs. 47,393) for 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 4299 (Rs. 50,954) for 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4699 (Rs. 55,695) for 12GB + 512GB variant. Also Read - iQOO 9T Black shade with carbon-fibre design revealed ahead of launch

On the other hand, the iQOO 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (Rs. 59,250) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 5499 (Rs. 65,177) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 5999 (Rs. 71,110) for 12GB + 512GB variant. Also Read - iQOO 9T to launch in India with a refreshed design, confirms Amazon listing

iQOO 10 series Specifications

The iQOO 10 series comes with a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200Hz touch sampling rate. The vanilla iQOO 10 has a Full-HD+(2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, whereas, the Pro model features a higher 2K (3200 x 1400 pixels) resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with support for LTPO 3.0 technology. The screens on both devices support HDR10+ certification, up to 1500 nits of brightness, DC Dimming, and 100 percent P3 color gamut.

The duo is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The iQOO 10 Pro was tested on AnTuTu and it scored impressive 1,132,094 points.

Coming to the camera itself, the iQOO 10 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto unit.

On the other hand, the iQOO 10 Pro too has a triple camera system but it has a better setup that includes a 50MP Samsung GN5 main lens, another 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 14,6MP portrait lens. The primary and the tertiary lenses support Optical Image Stabilization. On the front, both have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Both phones also come with the company’s in-house Vivo V1+ imaging chip for better camera performance.

The iQOO 10 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging, whereas, the Pro version has a 4,550mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging technology. iQOO claims that the Pro model can get fully charged from 0% to 100% in just 10 minutes. Both support 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The vanilla model has a 39302mm² VC liquid cooling solution for doing away with the heat, whereas, the Pro has a 2802mm² VC liquid cooling solution. It boots on Android 12 out of the box with OriginOS on top. As for security, both come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Dual-SIM 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity options of the series.