comscore iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition renders reveal design details: Know more
News

iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition render hints at triple rear camera and more

Mobiles

As per the renders, the upcoming iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition will feature horizontal BMW-themed colored stripes at the back of the phone.

Untitled design - 2022-06-28T164039.392

iQOO is likely to launch iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro in the month of July this year. Ahead of the launch, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the renders of the rumoured iQoo 10 Legend BMW Edition that hints at the design language. Notably, this smartphone series is expected to be the first to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. Also Read - Oppo’s 240W charging technology coming soon: Report

iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition renders leaked

For the unversed, the company has previously launched BMW editions of smartphones in India. As per the renders, the upcoming iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition will come with horizontal BMW-themed (Black, Blue, and Red) colored stripes at the back of the phone. The brand logo is placed at the center of the phone on the rear panel. It is expected that the rear panel of the smartphone is made out of classic aramid fibre. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 870 SoC and more launched in India

As hinted earlier, the smartphone is likely to be launched in Black and White color variants. The White variant has a dual colour tone separated by horizontal stripe, just like Pixel phones. As for the camera, the smartphone camera island houses a triple rear camera, an LED flash and “Gimbal Optimisation” text. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 to launch next week in India: Here's everything you need to know

iQOO 10, iQOO 10 Pro expected specifications

As per the previous reports, iQOO 10 is likely to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 50MP main camera. iQOO 10 Pro is expected to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 2K LTPO screen, 50MP primary camera, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, 200W wired charging, and 65W wireless charging.

As mentioned earlier, smartphones are likely to be launched in the next month globally. Notably, none of the smartphones have been confirmed by the company just yet.

In addition to iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition, iQOO 9T has been spotted on Indian BIS certification with the model number I2201. It is also expected to debut next month.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 5:29 PM IST

