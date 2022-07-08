iQOO 10 Pro confirmed to come with 200W fast charging technology

The iQOO 10 series has been in leaks for some time and by now, we know that there will be two devices in the lineup – the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro, both launching on the scheduled July 19 event. A new teaser video shared by the company confirms some of the highlights of the upcoming phones, including the cameras and fast charging speed. Let’s take a look. Also Read - iQOO 10, 10 Pro to launch on July 19 with 200W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip set

iQOO 10 Pro shows up in teaser revealing design and key highlights

The teaser video shared by the brand reveals the design of the upcoming iQOO phones. Both have an identical design, but the iQOO 10 Pro appears to have the special BMW Legend Edition. The vanilla iQOO 10 has the standard Black shade. Also Read - iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check details

The iQOO 10 series has a new design when compared to the iQOO 9 series. It has a shiny glass portion on the upper half. The upper half also has a big camera island that apparently holds a triple camera setup. The teaser confirms that the phones have 40x zoom support and pack Vivo’s V1+ chip. Also Read - iQOO 9T to launch soon in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Other than the cameras, the fast charging speed on both models has been revealed. The vanilla iQOO 10 is confirmed to come with a 120W fast charging support, whereas, the iQOO 10 Pro will feature the crazy fast 200W fast charging support.

Moreover, we can also see the speaker grille, USB Type-C Port, a microphone, and a SIM card tray at the bottom.

iQOO 10 Pro Specifications

Apart from this, previous leaks have revealed some of the Pro model’s details. The iQOO 10 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Quad-HD+ resolution. It is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 14.6MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

It will house a 4,550mAh battery with support for 200W wired and 65W wireless fast charging technology. Lastly, the iQOO 10 Pro will boot on the Android 12 OS out of the box.