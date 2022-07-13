comscore iQOO 10 Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo 10 Pro Appears On Geekbench Revealing Key Details
News

iQOO 10 Pro appears on Geekbench revealing key details

Mobiles

iQOO 10 series will debut on July 10 in China. The top-most model in the series dubbed iQOO 10 Pro will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 200W fast charging.

iqoo 10 pro

iQOO 10 series is the company’s next smartphone series due for launch this month. One of the major highlights of the series will be the 200W fast charging speed. In addition to this, the iQOO 10 Pro model in the series is rumored to come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but it is yet to be confirmed. Now, the phone has passed the Geekbench certification confirming the chipset. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears in a teaser video revealing 200W fast charging speed

iQOO 10 Pro Geekbench certification reveals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

According to the Geekbench certification (via MySmartPrice), the iQOO 10 Pro with model number V2218A scores impressive numbers on the Geekbench 4 certification. The device has managed to get 7,374 points in the single-core department and 17,142 points in the multi-core department. Also Read - iQOO 10, 10 Pro to launch on July 19 with 200W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip set

iQOO 10 Pro Geekbench Also Read - iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check details

These numbers are possible thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC inside the device. For the unversed, Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, it is currently the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm for the mobile platform. It is an octa-core SoC with a base frequency of 2.02 GHz.

The Geekbench listing confirms that the device has 12GB of RAM. This is likely the top variant of the smartphone. We can expect the phone to have 256GB of internal storage. The device boots on the Android 12 OS of the box and will have OriginOS (China) on top of it.

What all do we know so far?

Other than this, the iQOO 10 Pro also appeared on the 3C certification website. The device is confirmed to feature 200W fast charging technology, which is first for iQOO. It will also likely be the first commercially available 200W fast charging technology.

The device is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery. With the 200W fast charging, the device is expected to go up 100% in just 10 minutes. In addition to this, it will also support 50W wireless fast charging.

The flagship phone is expected to come with a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate resolution. It is rumored to feature a triple camera system with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary lens. It will most likely be assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP telephoto lens.

On the front, it is expected to have a 16 MP selfie snapper. To boost the phone’s imaging performance, the device is likely to come with Vivo’s V1+ chip.

The iQOO 10 series will debut on July 19 in China. Soon after its China launch, it is expected to be available in more markets including India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 6:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Tata Nexon XM+ (S) new variant launched at Rs 9.75 lakh
automobile
Tata Nexon XM+ (S) new variant launched at Rs 9.75 lakh
OnePlus 10T 5G with 160W fast charging support spotted on 3C certification site

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G with 160W fast charging support spotted on 3C certification site

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 with SpO2 monitor debuts in India: Price, specs

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 with SpO2 monitor debuts in India: Price, specs

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launched in India at Rs 6,999 with new features

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launched in India at Rs 6,999 with new features

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition is now up for sale

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition is now up for sale

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO 10 Pro emerges on Geekbench before launch

Tata Nexon XM+ (S) new variant launched at Rs 9.75 lakh

OnePlus 10T 5G with 160W fast charging support spotted on 3C certification site

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launched in India at Rs 6,999 with new features

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition is now up for sale

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999