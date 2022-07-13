iQOO 10 series is the company’s next smartphone series due for launch this month. One of the major highlights of the series will be the 200W fast charging speed. In addition to this, the iQOO 10 Pro model in the series is rumored to come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, but it is yet to be confirmed. Now, the phone has passed the Geekbench certification confirming the chipset. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears in a teaser video revealing 200W fast charging speed

iQOO 10 Pro Geekbench certification reveals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

According to the Geekbench certification (via MySmartPrice), the iQOO 10 Pro with model number V2218A scores impressive numbers on the Geekbench 4 certification. The device has managed to get 7,374 points in the single-core department and 17,142 points in the multi-core department. Also Read - iQOO 10, 10 Pro to launch on July 19 with 200W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip set

Also Read - iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check details

These numbers are possible thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC inside the device. For the unversed, Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, it is currently the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm for the mobile platform. It is an octa-core SoC with a base frequency of 2.02 GHz.

The Geekbench listing confirms that the device has 12GB of RAM. This is likely the top variant of the smartphone. We can expect the phone to have 256GB of internal storage. The device boots on the Android 12 OS of the box and will have OriginOS (China) on top of it.

What all do we know so far?

Other than this, the iQOO 10 Pro also appeared on the 3C certification website. The device is confirmed to feature 200W fast charging technology, which is first for iQOO. It will also likely be the first commercially available 200W fast charging technology.

The device is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery. With the 200W fast charging, the device is expected to go up 100% in just 10 minutes. In addition to this, it will also support 50W wireless fast charging.

The flagship phone is expected to come with a 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate resolution. It is rumored to feature a triple camera system with a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary lens. It will most likely be assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP telephoto lens.

On the front, it is expected to have a 16 MP selfie snapper. To boost the phone’s imaging performance, the device is likely to come with Vivo’s V1+ chip.

The iQOO 10 series will debut on July 19 in China. Soon after its China launch, it is expected to be available in more markets including India.