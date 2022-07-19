iQOO 10 Pro, iQOO 10 launch today: Here is what to expect

iQOO 10 series is set for launch today. There are at least two phones in the series if we go by the rumours so far, but none of them is coming to India, at least immediately. The brand is holding the event in China, so these new phones are meant for the customers there. Several leaks and rumours ahead of today’s launch have revealed the key details, such as the name of the phones, which are iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. Their specifications have also cropped up. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears on Geekbench revealing key details

In a poster on Weibo, iQOO confirmed the iQOO 10 series will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but the spotlight will be on the company’s in-house V1+ chip that is meant to improve photography on the series. Lately, companies have moved to use custom chipsets, at least to aid photography, on high-end phones. The V1+ is a neural processing unit, otherwise known as an NPU. Also Read - iQOO 10 Pro appears in a teaser video revealing 200W fast charging speed

iQOO 10 series launch event time

The event for the launch of the iQOO 10 series will begin at 7.30 pm Beijing Time, which is 5.00 pm IST, today, i.e., Tuesday, July 19. The event will also be available through a live stream, so if you want to catch real-time updates, you have the option. Also Read - iQOO 10, 10 Pro to launch on July 19 with 200W fast charging, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip set

iQOO 10 series specifications

According to some previous leaks, the iQOO 10 Pro will be the one to rock the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It is built using the 4nm process and has a maximum clock speed of 3.2GHz. The Pro is also likely to come with a 6.78-inch QuadHD+ 5 LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. There will be an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display, as well.

The iQOO 10 Pro is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. A microSD card slot is unlikely on the phone. The phone should come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging, which will use the power adapter bundled in the box.