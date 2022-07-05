iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details here

iQOO is planning to announce the iQOO 10 lineup and now the smartphone maker has shared a promotional poster on its official Weibo handle, which confirms that the iQOO 10 series will come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

The iQOO 10 lineup is expected include the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro, some tipsters from China have claimed that the iQOO 10 lineup may go official on July 19. The Pro version is expected to come with 2K LTPO display, 50MP primary camera, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, 200W wired charging, and 65W wireless charging.

The iQOO 10 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 10 Pro will likely boot Android 12-based OriginOS out of the box. Lastly, the iQOO 10 Pro could come with a 4,550mAh battery with 200W fast charging support.

It will have up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 14.6MP telephoto camera. At the front, the device will likely get a 32MP selfie shooter.

As mentioned earlier, smartphones are likely to be launched soon globally. Notably, none of the smartphones have been confirmed by the company just yet.

In addition to iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition, iQOO 9T has been spotted on Indian BIS certification with the model number I2201. It is also expected to debut next month.

It is expected to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For the unversed, it is an octa-core SoC based on the 4nm node. It has four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.75GHz, and the last Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2GHz. It will be paired with two RAM and storage variants — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.