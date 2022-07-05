comscore iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo 10 Series May Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc Check Details
News

iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check details

Mobiles

iQOO is planning to announce the iQOO 10 lineup and now the smartphone maker has shared a promotional poster on its official Weibo handle, which confirms that the iQOO 10 series will come powered by t

iQOO 10

iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Check details (Ice universe)

iQOO is planning to announce the iQOO 10 lineup and now the smartphone maker has shared a promotional poster on its official Weibo handle, which confirms that the iQOO 10 series will come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Also Read - Google removes over 4 lakh pieces of bad content in India in May: Here are the details

The iQOO 10 lineup is expected include the iQOO 10 and the iQOO 10 Pro, some tipsters from China have claimed that the iQOO 10 lineup may go official on July 19. The Pro version is expected to come with 2K LTPO display, 50MP primary camera, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader, 200W wired charging, and 65W wireless charging. Also Read - Global app spending reached $65 billion in first half of 2022: Report

The iQOO 10 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 10 Pro will likely boot Android 12-based OriginOS out of the box. Lastly, the iQOO 10 Pro could come with a 4,550mAh battery with 200W fast charging support. Also Read - Qualcomm expands Wi-Fi 7 front-end modules for PCs, wearables and mobiles: All you need to know

It will have up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 14.6MP telephoto camera. At the front, the device will likely get a 32MP selfie shooter.

As mentioned earlier, smartphones are likely to be launched soon globally. Notably, none of the smartphones have been confirmed by the company just yet.

In addition to iQOO 10 Legend BMW Edition, iQOO 9T has been spotted on Indian BIS certification with the model number I2201. It is also expected to debut next month.

It is expected to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For the unversed, it is an octa-core SoC based on the 4nm node. It has four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2.75GHz, and the last Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3.2GHz. It will be paired with two RAM and storage variants — 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 6:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12T to launch with a Dimensity SoC
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12T to launch with a Dimensity SoC
Apple Watch 8 may launch in September along with iPhone 14: Price, specifications and more

Wearables

Apple Watch 8 may launch in September along with iPhone 14: Price, specifications and more

OnePlus 10T 5G listing surfaces on Amazon UK website: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T 5G listing surfaces on Amazon UK website: Check details

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

News

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

Keeway K-Light 250 V bike launched in India at Rs 2.89 lakh

automobile

Keeway K-Light 250 V bike launched in India at Rs 2.89 lakh

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO 10 series may launch soon with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Details here

Kia launches fastest EV charger in India, it can charge car up to 80 percent in 42 minutes

Xiaomi 12T to launch with a Dimensity SoC

Apple Watch 8 may launch in September along with iPhone 14: Price, specifications and more

Vivo India offices raided by Enforcement Directorate under money laundering act

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not