iQOO 11 5G launch date announced: Here is what to expect

iQOO has finally announced the launch date for its next flagship phone. The iQOO 11 5G is arriving on December 2. The brand will launch the phone in Malaysia where it is making a foray next month. That means the iQOO 11 5G is not coming to China and it also will not be the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone since that title went to Vivo X90 Pro+, which launched in China on Tuesday. But iQOO’s next phone might as well be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone outside of China.

The Vivo sub-brand iQOO has announced that it is holding the iQOO 11 5G Experience Day on December 2 in Malaysia between 6 pm to 10 pm local time (3:30 pm to 7:30 pm IST). iQOO has not shared any specifications of the upcoming iQOO 11 5G, but there have been rumours that it will be a premium phone with high-end specifications.

iQOO 11 5G specifications

The iQOO 11 5G may come with a 6.78-inch display with a 1440p resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Backing the phone may be a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 11 5G, obviously, would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but accompanying it may be the Vivo’s custom V2 chip that will allow for better image processing on the phone. The V2 chipset debuted on Tuesday on the Vivo X90 series in China.

iQOO has also confirmed some features of the phone without revealing the specifics. It shared some posters that suggested the iQOO 11 5G would come with “monster performance with powerful processor,” “monster performance with fastest refresh rate,” and “monster performance with powerful battery life.” The brand also confirmed BMW M Motorsport as a partner for this series, as well. That means the phone would come in a design with red, black, and blue stripes on the back panel.

While the launch on December 2 will mark iQOO’s debut in Malaysia, the brand has not said anything about whether or when it plans to bring the phone to India. According to a report, iQOO will launch the iQOO 11 Pro in India sometime in January, but the phone has neither been confirmed nor launched anywhere yet.