iQOO 11 5G launch in India set for January 2023: What to expect

iQOO has confirmed that the brand-new iQOO 11 5G is coming to India. The India website of the brand now lists the iQOO 11 5G with a Notify Me button for future updates. The listing on the website does not have a launch date, but a community forum post has revealed the details, including the date when the upcoming iQOO phone would go on sale and the variants that will likely be launched in India next year. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

According to the post on the iQOO community forum, the iQOO 11 launch in India will take place on January 10, 2023, while its first sale will begin on January 13. The post also mentions that iQOO will launch both iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro in India, however, just the former is listed on the company website right now. Also Read - iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

In India, the iQOO 11 series, including both non-Pro and Pro models, may come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which are the highest-end models for these phones. iQOO has listed the variant in the BMW Motorsport finish, so that is definitely coming, but more variants will also likely arrive. If no other brand drops its flagship phone in India before January 10, the iQOO 11 will become India’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone. Also Read - iQoo 11 series launch rescheduled to December 8: Check details

iQOO 11 series specifications

The iQOO 11 series features a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and HDR10+, but the iQOO 11 has a flat panel while the iQOO 11 Pro has a curved screen. Powering the series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. The series also has a V2 chip dedicated to image processing. Both phones have virtual RAM support of up to 8GB.

You get a triple camera system on the iQOO 11 series, but their camera sensors are slightly different. The iQOO 11 Pro, for instance, has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 13-megapixel portrait telephoto sensor. The vanilla iQOO 11 has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom support. Both phones feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO 11 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also has 10W reverse wireless charging.

iQOO 11 series price

The iQOO 11 starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 44,900) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage while the iQOO 11 Pro costs a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,000) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.