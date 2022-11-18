comscore iQOO 11 full specifications surface ahead of launch next week
iQOO 11 complete specifications leaked before the launch

A few weeks before the series' launch, the specs for the iQOO 11 have been revealed in full glory. The iQOO 11's major highlight will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • iQOO 11 series will likely launch later this month.
  • It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
  • The device will come with 120W fast charging and Android 13 OS.
iQOO 11

iQOO 11 series is expected to launch this month in China. The series will most likely comprise more than two phones including the vanilla iQOO 11. Now, the specs sheet and color editions of the iQOO 11 have been revealed giving out most details about the phone. Also Read - iQOO 11 Pro India launch tipped, key specifications leaked

The iQOO 11 series will be a successor to the iQOO 10 series. The new phones will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to launch in India soon

iQOO 11 color editions and specifications (leaked)

According to Ishan Agarwal (via 91Mobiles), the iQOO 11 will come in two editions – Isle of Man Edition and Track Edition. Also Read - Vivo announces Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13: Check when your phone will get the update

The smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. It will have an improved 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

At the helm, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For the uninitiated, this chipset was released this week itself and succeeds the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage type and so does the smartphone.

In addition to the main chipset, it will also have a dedicated intelligent image and display chip. The smartphone will pack a big 5,000mAh battery, an upgrade over the 4,700 on the iQOO 10. The fast charging support will remain unchanged i.e. 120W, which is still fast.

The device will boast a different triple camera system at the rear. It will have a 50MP main lens with f/1.9 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and lastly an 8MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it will have a 16MP camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

Coming to the software, the iQOO 11 will run on Android 13 OS out of the box and have OriginOS 3.0 on top of it. As for connectivity, it is expected to have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC support. The dimensions of the phone have also been revealed – 164.8 x 77 x 8.5mm. It will weigh 205 grams.

  Published Date: November 18, 2022 4:15 PM IST
