iQOO on Thursday launched the all-new iQOO 11 series in China. The series has two smartphones dubbed iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and have a high refresh rate display. Also Read - iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

The iQOO 11 series starts at roughly Rs 44,900 in China. It will soon reach the Indian and other global markets in the coming weeks. Also Read - iQoo 11 series launch rescheduled to December 8: Check details

iQOO 11 series specifications

The iQOO 11 series sports a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The display on the vanilla iQOO 11 is a flat panel, whereas, the iQOO 11 Pro boasts a curved panel. The screen on the phones has HDR10+ certification. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

At the helm, the duo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. The series also has another chip dedicated to image processing. It has the Vivo V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP) by Vivo. Both phones have virtual RAM support of up to 8GB.

Coming to the cameras, the series features a triple camera system with the iQOO 11 Pro having a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens. It is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP portrait telephoto lens. The vanilla handset has a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support.

On the front, the phones feature a 16MP selfie snapper. Both phones come with camera-centric features including OIS and tuned images, thanks to the dedicated ISP.

As for the battery, the iQOO 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also has 10W reverse wireless charging.

The duo boots on Android 13 out of the box with iQOO’s OriginOS on top.

iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro price

The iQOO 11 starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 44,900) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The iQOO 11 Pro is priced starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs Rs 59,000 ) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.