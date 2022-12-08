comscore iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo 11 Iqoo 11 Pro With 144hz Display And Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Unveiled
News

iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

Mobiles

iQOO has unveiled the all-new iQOO 11 series in China comprising the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro smartphones. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Highlights

  • iQOO 11 series launches in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
  • The series consists of iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro.
  • The iQOO 11 Pro supports 200W fast charging support.
iQOO 11 Pro

iQOO on Thursday launched the all-new iQOO 11 series in China. The series has two smartphones dubbed iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and have a high refresh rate display. Also Read - iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

The iQOO 11 series starts at roughly Rs 44,900 in China. It will soon reach the Indian and other global markets in the coming weeks. Also Read - iQoo 11 series launch rescheduled to December 8: Check details

iQOO 11 series specifications

The iQOO 11 series sports a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The display on the vanilla iQOO 11 is a flat panel, whereas, the iQOO 11 Pro boasts a curved panel. The screen on the phones has HDR10+ certification. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

At the helm, the duo is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. The series also has another chip dedicated to image processing. It has the Vivo V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP) by Vivo. Both phones have virtual RAM support of up to 8GB.

Coming to the cameras, the series features a triple camera system with the iQOO 11 Pro having a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens. It is assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP portrait telephoto lens. The vanilla handset has a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support.

On the front, the phones feature a 16MP selfie snapper. Both phones come with camera-centric features including OIS and tuned images, thanks to the dedicated ISP.

As for the battery, the iQOO 11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, houses a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It also has 10W reverse wireless charging.

The duo boots on Android 13 out of the box with iQOO’s OriginOS on top.

iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro price

The iQOO 11 starts at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 44,900) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The iQOO 11 Pro is priced starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs Rs 59,000 ) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:14 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11
Mobiles
Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ launched in India

iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but Indian iPhone users must wait

Mobiles

iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but Indian iPhone users must wait

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but Indian iPhone users must wait

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?