iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

The new crop of flagship phones is expected to arrive as soon as later this month after Qualcomm's launch of the next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Naturally, the competition between brands is on and iQOO is participating. Its next flagship smartphone, iQOO 11 Pro is reportedly coming as early as next month. But that launch would take place in China. If you are waiting for iQOO's next powerhouse in India, there is good news for you.

GSMArena has reported that iQOO 11 Pro may launch in India as early as January, which is merely a month away from the China launch. While the dates for either launch are not clear, the gap is really short. Moreover, India is an important market for brands after China, so the race to launch the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone in the country may compel iQOO to bring its flagship as soon as possible. Other brands that are launching flagship phones include Xiaomi and Motorola.

iQOO has not confirmed any dates yet, but I am hoping the launch would take place next month in China. That's still a little far away. Meanwhile, folks at GSMArena have also shared what the next flagship iQOO 11 Pro would bring.

iQOO 11 Pro specifications

The iQOO 11 Pro would “indeed” use the next Qualcomm flagship chipset, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Accompanying this chip would be Vivo’s in-house V2 image processing chip, which was launched last week. Vivo has promised better low-light results and faster image and video processing with the new chip. The iQOO 11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display and a design inspired by BMW M Motorsports. The iQOO 11 Pro may also come with Android 13 software, but the company’s own skin would be available on top of it.

Powering the iQOO 11 Pro could be a 4700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging, according to previous leaks. They also reported that the next iQOO flagship would have a 120Hz panel with QHD+ resolution and up to 1440Hz PWM dimming to keep flickering at bay.