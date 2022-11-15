comscore iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo 11 Pro India Launch Date Key Specifications Leaked Again
News

iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

Mobiles

The race to launch the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone in India may compel iQOO to bring its flagship 11 Pro as soon as possible.

Highlights

  • iQOO may launch its next flagship in India in January.
  • The iQOO 11 Pro may come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
  • It may also come with a 120Hz AMOLED display.
iQoo 11 Pro

(Image: iQOO 10 Pro)

The new crop of flagship phones is expected to arrive as soon as later this month after Qualcomm’s launch of the next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Naturally, the competition between brands is on and iQOO is participating. Its next flagship smartphone, iQOO 11 Pro is reportedly coming as early as next month. But that launch would take place in China. If you are waiting for iQOO’s next powerhouse in India, there is good news for you. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to launch in India soon

GSMArena has reported that iQOO 11 Pro may launch in India as early as January, which is merely a month away from the China launch. While the dates for either launch are not clear, the gap is really short. Moreover, India is an important market for brands after China, so the race to launch the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phone in the country may compel iQOO to bring its flagship as soon as possible. Other brands that are launching flagship phones include Xiaomi and Motorola. Also Read - Vivo announces Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13: Check when your phone will get the update

iQOO has not confirmed any dates yet, but I am hoping the launch would take place next month in China. That’s still a little far away. Meanwhile, folks at GSMArena have also shared what the next flagship iQOO 11 Pro would bring. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite 5G gets Extended RAM 3.0 support with the new update

iQOO 11 Pro specifications

The iQOO 11 Pro would “indeed” use the next Qualcomm flagship chipset, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Accompanying this chip would be Vivo’s in-house V2 image processing chip, which was launched last week. Vivo has promised better low-light results and faster image and video processing with the new chip. The iQOO 11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display and a design inspired by BMW M Motorsports. The iQOO 11 Pro may also come with Android 13 software, but the company’s own skin would be available on top of it.

Powering the iQOO 11 Pro could be a 4700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging, according to previous leaks. They also reported that the next iQOO flagship would have a 120Hz panel with QHD+ resolution and up to 1440Hz PWM dimming to keep flickering at bay.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 11:28 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Lava Blaze 5G first sale commences today
Deals
Lava Blaze 5G first sale commences today
iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

Mobiles

iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

Elon Musk says Tesla will make a cheap car for India

automobile

Elon Musk says Tesla will make a cheap car for India

Realme 10 Pro Series will launch with Realme UI 4.0

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro Series will launch with Realme UI 4.0

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

News

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO 11 Pro India launch date, key specifications leaked

Realme 10 Pro Series will launch with Realme UI 4.0

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon

Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones
Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details