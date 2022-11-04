comscore iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC might launch in India in December
iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to launch in India soon

iQOO 11 is likely to feature a 6.78-inch flat E6 AMOLED display, while the iQOO 11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 LTPO panel.

iQoo 9T 5G pic

iQOO 9T

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo is expected to launch its iQoo 11 series in India soon. As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming smartphone series might debut in India as soon as next month. This series is expected to include iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro in India. Just like most smartphones, smartphones are likely to launch in China before India. Also Read - Vivo announces Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13: Check when your phone will get the update

Going by a Pricebaba report, the iQOO 11 India variant model number is I2209 and for iQOO 11 Pro, it is I2212. However, iQOO 10 was spotted under the I2209 model number (vanilla variant) in the IMEI database. It is speculated that the company might launch iQOO 11 series under the name of iQOO 10. For the unversed, iQOO 10 was launched as iQOO 9T in India. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite 5G gets Extended RAM 3.0 support with the new update

iQOO 11 series expected specs, features

As per a report by 91Mobiles, iQOO 11 is likely to feature a 6.78-inch flat E6 AMOLED display while the iQOO 11 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 LTPO panel that supports 2k resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset to debut on October 20

In terms of battery, the iQOO 11 model is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W or 120W fast charging and the Pro model might come equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 200W fast charging.

The two iQOO 11 models are likely to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and run on Android 13 OS-based OriginOS Ocean UI on top. In terms of storage, the handsets are expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

For photography, iQOO 11 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that might house a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it might come with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Pro model on the other hand is expected also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 14.6MP telephoto lens.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 9:15 AM IST
