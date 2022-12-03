iQoo 11 series launch date revealed: Check details

iQoo has finally confirmed the date when it will launch its upcoming flagship smartphone series, that is, the iQoo 11 series. Earlier, the company had scheduled the iQoo 11 series to launch to take place on December 2, 2022. However, shortly before the launch the company delayed the launch owing to the sudden demise of the Chinese leader, Jiang Zemin. At the time, the company didn’t share the date when it would launch the device. Now, just days later, iQoo has confirmed that it would be launching the iQoo 11 series devices in China and Indonesia on December 8, 2022. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

The company made the announcement on Instagram. In the post, iQoo wrote that the iQoo 11 series will arrive in the country at 4PM (2:30PM IST) on December 8. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications leaked ahead of launch on December 2

iQoo 11 series expected specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, iQoo has already confirmed that the upcoming iQoo 11 series will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The company has also confirmed while the iQoo 11 Pro will be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging technology, the vanilla iQOO 11 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and feature support for 120W fast charging technology.

In addition to this, iQoo has also confirmed that both the smartphones, that is, the iQoo 11 Pro and the iQoo 11 will come with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz E6 with support for 1440Hz PWM Dimming and a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a 2K resolution. While the vanilla iQoo 11 is tipped to come with a flat display, the iQoo 11 Pro will get a curved edge display.

Both the devices are tipped to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage and run the FunTouch OS based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the iQOO 11 will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP portrait sensor. On the front, the phone will get a 16MP selfie shooter. The iQOO 11 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 50MP + 50MP + 48MP + 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Both the devices are also likely to come with the Vivo V2 custom ISP for improved portrait mode shots and video recording in low light condition.

Additionally, while the iQOO 11 is confirmed to launch in Legend Edition and Alpha colour options, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to launch in Alpha, Legend and Mint Green colour variants.