iQOO, previously Vivo's sub-brand, entered the Indian smartphone market not so long ago. The brand has launched some great products with flagship level experience at a relatively affordable price tag when compared to market standard. The smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch a brand new smartphone in India today dubbed iQOO 7, and it's a 5G phone.

iQOO 7 5G, once release in the country, will be available on Amazon India website. Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming 5G smartphone, which mainly aims to take on the likes of recently launched OnePlus 9R.

What could the iQOO 7 price in India?

The company is yet to officially confirm the India price of the iQOO 7 but rumours have revealed that it will start at Rs 34,999. We expect there could be more than one model of the phone released in the country.

How to watch iQOO 7 launch event livestream?

The virtual launch event of the iQOO 7 will be streamed live on YouTube as well as the company’s social media channels including Twitter. Find the YouTube link below:

iQOO 7 specifications

The iQOO 7 is a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 5 launched in China earlier this month. The specifications of the iQOO 7 are expected to be at par with the Neo 5. This means that the upcoming smartphone will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 87 SoC, 120hz screen refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The phone is also expected to bring support for MEMC.

In terms of camera specifications, the iQOO 7 will feature a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with OIS assistance. Battery department is said to be another key highlight as the phone will feature a 66W Flash Charge solution, which iQOO claims will offer a full charge in under 30 minutes.